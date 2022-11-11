D. Jake Roberts: Community by flock, swarm, herd and gaggle

There are some pretty fascinating names for various groups, such as: a swarm of bees, sleuth of bears, caravan of camels, litter of cats, quiver of cobras, pack of wolves, drove of donkeys, convocation of eagles, parade of elephants, a school of fish, an army of frogs, tower of giraffes, bloat of hippopotami, cackle of hyenas, pride of lions, family of otters, parliament of owls, colony of rats, scurry of squirrels, bevy of swans (a wedge of swans in flight), pod of whales, shiver of sharks, gaggle of geese, knot of toads (ever squish one under foot?), and a herd of antelope Loneliness lurks in the lives of individuals We are created to be in relationship. We really do need each other. Right now our western Nebraska bodies of water and harvested cornfields and are flooded with thousands of geese. That’s an advantage for survival. Notice when you drive by a populated large pond or cornfield, there is always one or more fully stretched goose-necks (an interesting label for traffic jams). That’s the sentinel(s) carrying the responsibility of being alert and sending out an alert when sighting predators. With short notice they can honk the entire gaggle into becoming sky borne. The sight and plaintiff sound is loud and captivating. Driving to Cheyenne this time of year you will notice prairielands with large herds of antelope grouped and resting securely. They lay in such a manner as to have eyes peeled in every direction. No predator can sneak in undetected. Also, it’s a delight right now to observe the scurry of squirrels at play and work. Notably, when they drink from our bird bath they do so by dipping their mouth in the water and for an unusually long time will drink and drink and drink. Whereas their feathered counter-parts make a few head-dips, point their beaks skyward, take a few swigs and off they flutter. The chatters, chirps and shrieks announce to their community that water and food are nearby.