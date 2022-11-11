D. Jake Roberts: Community by flock, swarm, herd and gaggle

There are some pretty fascinating names for various groups, such as: a swarm of bees, sleuth of bears, caravan of camels, litter of cats, quiver of cobras, pack of wolves, drove of donkeys, convocation of eagles, parade of elephants, a school of fish, an army of frogs, tower of giraffes, bloat of hippopotami, cackle of hyenas, pride of lions, family of otters, parliament of owls, colony of rats, scurry of squirrels, bevy of swans (a wedge of swans in flight), pod of whales, shiver of sharks, gaggle of geese, knot of toads (ever squish one under foot?), and a herd of antelope Loneliness lurks in the lives of individuals We are created to be in relationship. We really do need each other. Right now our western Nebraska bodies of water and harvested cornfields and are flooded with thousands of geese. That’s an advantage for survival. Notice when you drive by a populated large pond or cornfield, there is always one or more fully stretched goose-necks (an interesting label for traffic jams). That’s the sentinel(s) carrying the responsibility of being alert and sending out an alert when sighting predators. With short notice they can honk the entire gaggle into becoming sky borne. The sight and plaintiff sound is loud and captivating. Driving to Cheyenne this time of year you will notice prairielands with large herds of antelope grouped and resting securely. They lay in such a manner as to have eyes peeled in every direction. No predator can sneak in undetected. Also, it’s a delight right now to observe the scurry of squirrels at play and work. Notably, when they drink from our bird bath they do so by dipping their mouth in the water and for an unusually long time will drink and drink and drink. Whereas their feathered counter-parts make a few head-dips, point their beaks skyward, take a few swigs and off they flutter. The chatters, chirps and shrieks announce to their community that water and food are nearby.
It’s kinda like a drywall screw. Each and every one is necessary for building a wall. Then, they become Invisible, still crucial. Finished drywall is a product of tedious labor to secure sheets of drywall to those sturdy studs beneath. And, similarly, our community is comprised of a census of individual (and necessary) people. Unlike drywall screws it’s very easy to identify each individual person. Together a community emerges. Males, females, children, teens, adults, athletes, musicians, mechanics, house wives and workers. In harmony, our symphony resounds with love and respect. The Word of God is replete with identities of individuals and groups alike. Armies, churches, leadership teams, construction workers, farmers, teachers all hum together a melody indescribable. One individual does not a community make. Yet, there can be no community apart from the unity of multiple individuals. That’s just the way it is. What is your part as an individual family member and team member? One team motto declares “there’s no “I” in team”. Some teams have the individual’s name embroidered on their jersey. Other teams won’t. We really do need each other. The Bible reminds us to excel at our personl labor and also care for the needs of others. Love is the principal glue for community. Love our Master (God the Father), God the Son (JESUS) and God the precious Holy Spirit. Collectively we are the “Body of Christ”…His bride. This week while at a cemetery the reminders were grave. “It is appointed unto man once to die…after this, the judgment”. God offers each individual the gift of eternal life with a simple condition for entry…believe the Lord Jesus. (Hebrews 9:27, Romans 6:23 and John 3:16)
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Heavenly Father, for lavishly loving us as individuals and knitting us into One in Your Son, the Lord JESUS. Amen.
Please remember … You are deeply loved!