D. Jake Roberts: Contemplating the aura of ora

Oral is something spoken aloud by mouth. Oral exams can be the toughest, as you are required to on-the-spot speak aloud your answers to the examiner. Oratory is formal speech-giving, sometimes defined as the art of speaking in public eloquently or effectively.

Ora then, can be a plural meaning for mouth…mouths. Most living beings have mouths. I’ve been impressed by the mouths of many critters. Deer mouths, ‘possum mouths, kitty mouths, bird beaks (mouths), insect mouths, crocodile mouths, rattlesnake mouths, puppy mouths, baby mouths, big mouths and loud mouths. To speak, bark, bleat, bay, hiss and eat needs an open mouth.

Most dentists and doctors have spoken the directive to open your mouth wide and say “Ahhhh.” A harsh reprimand says “shut your mouth.” To swallow, sing, or cough you will likely do so open-mouthed. The tongue, the lips, the gums, the teeth (if you’re fortunate enough to still have some) all contribute to what a mouth is.

Synonyms and companion words abound for the word “mouth”…jaws, pie-hole, yap, kisser, chops, trap, mug. A mouth can quiver its lips, smile, sneer, frown, twist, pucker, smooch and slobber. People that speak are often referred to not only as orators, but also as spokespersons for another person, group or cause (mouthpiece, ambassador, delegate, point man or agent).

Most mouths are entry points to determine one’s age by examining their teeth. The older the mouth, the more worn are its teeth allowing age to be highly measurable. Mouths can also mutter, murmur, blab, prattle, enunciate and articulate. Speech development in a child usually progresses from labials (pressing the lips together like in their first ba-ba or ma-ma), to dentals (tongue placed on teeth or roof of mouth … duh-duh and tuh-tuh), to gutturals (throaty utterances like guh-guh and kah-kah). Speech defects range from lisps to letter substitutions (b for v and t for k) …frustrating for language-learners.

Yup … ora = mouths. They carry such an aura and mystique at times. Mouths (ora) give tremendous communication powers. Mouthwash provides a sweeter breath, mouth guards equip athletes to protect their teeth, mouth-harps (harmonicas) provide magical music moments for our hearts, souls and emotions.

The word “mouth” occurs some 415 times in our Bibles. For instance, Matthew 21:14-16 says, “Then the blind and the lame came to Him in the temple, and He healed them. But when the chief priests and scribes saw the wonderful things that He did, and the children crying out in the temple and saying, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David!’ they were indignant and said to Him, ‘Do You hear what these are saying?’ And Jesus said to them, ‘Yes. Have you never read, ‘Out of the mouth of babes and nursing infants You (God) have perfected praise’?’ quoting from Psalm 8:2. Some very sage advice is found in Proverbs 21:23, “Whoever guards his mouth and tongue keeps his soul from troubles.”

Critters, of course, need no such instruction. They critter-speak with their mouths whatever, whenever, wherever and however they wish. They don’t have to raise their paws for permission to speak. Some mouths are clearly filthy mouths. Though some moms warn they will wash out that mouth with soap, few do (nor should they!) The aura of ora can be delightful or frightful … it all depends. Words kill, words give life. Foot-in-mouth is an irreversible disease causing many “mouthers” great regret and leaving many wounded hearts in its wake. Listen up! Do as I say…or else!

PRAYER NUGGET: This mouth-prayer found in Psalm 71:8 worships Creator God with these words … “Let my mouth be filled with Your praise And with Your glory all the day.” Also, there’s a prayer mouthed in Psalm 19:14 “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer”. Amen.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!