D. JAKE ROBERTS: Cottontail courtship capers

‘Tis the season. Occasional 70 degree temperature outbursts are provoking us to have thoughts of Springtime. What a blessed time of year.

Their grand Vee in the air is called a skein. Elsewhere, they are referred to as a gaggle.

Springtime has once again triggered a northerly beckon for Canadian Geese. They are so impressive to notice, to see, to hear.

Don’t be lulled. It’s still early March and next Thursday has been prophesied to have a low of minus 6 degrees. Brrrr! It’s our lion-to-lamb yoyo month.

It’s also predicted we’re in for another brief wintry invasion including 4-8 inches of snow. Sigh. It happens every year.

I feel bad for the critters living outdoors with no furnaces, space heaters or windbreaks. A couple of those critters are buck and doe Cottontail rabbits…not hares.

Hares are bigger, faster, longer-eared, eat twigs instead of grass, don’t live in burrows and are less social (usually loners).

Rabbits are the same color after they molt.

Hares, like the varying snowshoe hare, turn white in the winter and brown in summer. A huge difference is in regards to their babies. Hare babies are precocial (born with hair and are capable of seeing right away). Rabbits are altricial (meaning they have neither hair nor sight at birth). Hares deliver sooner and have fewer litters per year.

Cottontails, though typically nocturnal, right now are being seen in pairs during broad daylight. They are a hoot to observe.

Their courting ritual is a sight to behold. Run, run, run! Leap and leap. Tirelessly they will spin in complete circles. One runs at the other who leaps above the chaser. Fascinating!

It’s an amazing courtship caper designed by God… right up there with the rites of sand hill cranes, prairie chickens, doves, coyotes, deer, turkeys, bobcats, bluegills, whiptail lizards, penguins, peacocks and peacock spiders to name just a few.

Humans are far more selective. Ours can be cultural, social, psychological, physical, verbal and sensual courtship flirtations. It’s all designed to lead to allure for a response.

God created male and female. What a creation to assure the populating of the next generation!

The majority of courtship capers are not taught or imitated. They’re natural by design, creation and practice. What a mighty God we serve!

Once the capers cease, and the appropriate gestation period occurs, the babies are born. Peter and Paula Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail.

One of the great moments at our house was when a nest was burrowed in the center of our neatly mowed back yard. The altricial birth left six tiny hairless, sightless babies protected by a covering of dry grass and rabbit fur.

At some point the new mother would spend most of her time away from the nest and only returned at night to nurse the newborns and oversee their ability to eliminate their body wastes. Then she covered back the nest, and slipped away to rest and feed herself.

Over a few weeks the babies would get their hoppity legs and begin to discover the new world outside the warmth and nurture of the nest. After a couple more litters the kingdom of rabbits will have highly populated our backyards and bushes as the cycle repeats itself through the seasons of life.

John 1:1,2 says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. (Including cottontails apparently). Verse 14 says this “Word became flesh…God’s only begotten”. JESUS!

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for creating rabbits and the postures and capers of courtship. “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD!” (Psalm 150:6) In JESUS’ name, amen.

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!