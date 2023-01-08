D. Jake Roberts: Cross my heart and hope to die

In my days as an elementary school principal, some of the greatest lessons I learned in life were right there on the playground with the kids.

A tetherball pole was a new add-on to our playground equipment. I got pretty good at tetherball. I could whoop any 6th grader out there. It’s a decided advantage to be a foot taller and have a significantly greater wing-span than these younger, shorter opponents.

And, it was there, on the playground where I would hear this strong back-up to a statement made, “Cross my heart and hope to die.” It’s intended to be an attesting to the truth of something.

It was first recorded in 1908 and one source says it is most often uttered by children. Not only that, but also typically hand gestures accompany the verity of the statement (crossing the heart and pointing to the sky). Michigan courtrooms evaluate “conviction” by one’s willingness to die for their belief.

For example, one might break the law and justify their action by saying, “It’s against my religion.” You’d best make certain that you back that belief with a willingness to die for it. Hope to die…really? With modern-day after-the-fact tack-ons such as “JK” (just kidding) we are often left wondering if something spoken is really true.

The Bible gives a very stern admonition against this. “Like a madman who throws firebrands, arrows, and death, is the man who deceives his neighbor, and says, 'I was only joking!'” (Proverbs 26:18, 19) What are you willing to die for? It’s chilling in the animal kingdom to watch a whitetail doe stand between a fierce predator and her fawn. Mothers of litters will growl or hiss and flare … “don’t mess with my kids!”

Apparently, laying down one’s life for another is the greatest act of love that exists. In John 15: 12-17 JESUS says, “This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. GREATER LOVE HAS NO ONE THAN THIS, THAN TO LAY DOWN ONE’S LIFE FOR HIS FRIENDS. You are My friends if you do whatever I command you. No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends … These things I command you, that you love one another.”

And that is precisely why JESUS was born. He lived, He loved and He died for His friends. We are His friends, my friend … IF, we do as He has commanded. “Whoever believes that Jesus is the Christ is born of God, and everyone who loves Him who begot also loves him who is begotten of Him. … For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments.

And HIS COMMANDMENTS ARE NOT BURDENSOME. For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our faith. Who is he who overcomes the world, but he who believes that JESUS is the Son of God?” (1 John 5:1-5) There it is … plain, true, pure and simple.

Cross my heart, and hope to die. There have been soldiers who leap with love for their buddy, as their own body cuddles a hand grenade awaiting that fatal blast. God didn’t describe that kind of love without personally demonstrating it by sending His own Son to take our sin-impending and deserved death upon Himself. Jesus died that we need not. He “CROSSED” His heart and deliberately died … for me…His friend. And He died for you, friend.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father God! Might each reader receive Your Son JESUS personally as their Savior. Please comfort our beloved ones gripped in grief. Thank You for Your promise to bless those who persevere under trial, (James 1:12) We trust You for all that is to come and we love You, too. In JESUS’ name, amen.