D. JAKE ROBERTS: Doin’ Donuts

When it’s not the season for perching in a treestand, my mind wanders off to other observation arenas … like the large Albertson’s parking lot.

There are some amazingly large, and somewhat creative, black donuts on its surface. It’s intriguing to me to observe that social milieu playing out each Friday and Saturday night. It’s a gathering center for a number of young bucks and a few does. It’s like a contest for Doin’ Donuts.

I like to walk. The now vacant lot affords about 4,000 early morning steps. For more, I can add the high school lot. If I’m really ambitious, I’ll also toss in the mall parking lot. Judging by the residue on the Albertson’s lo,t it looks like it’s kind of an epicenter for social experimentation. Shotgun shell casings, high-dollar black rubber donuts, articles of clothing, empty alcohol containers, trashed sacks with leftover food and unused condiments. (Much to the delight of the hovering pigeons and seagulls). I even saw an elk leg (from the knee joint down).

This is a congregation of a different sort. This is a generational culture all its own. Wings are being spread. The sowing of some “wild oats” obviously takes place here. The problem, of course, with sowing wild oats is that we reap what we sow. (Proverbs 22:8 & Galatians 6: 7,8) The lurking danger is that a lifetime of consequence often follows a regretted choice and outcome.

Recently, I dropped my business card in a box at the Scottsbluff Bakery. It resulted in a notification that I was the lucky winner of a “baker’s dozen (13).” I was delightedly “doin’ donuts” for the next few days (Yup, I even shared some!).

We have friends who have taken up a food trailer where they cut out donut shapes formed from a yummy donut batter. The shapely donut rings then float through very hot grease. These fledgling yummies can then be dipped in various flavorful toppings. Doin’ these donuts can be particularly enjoyable... for the baker and the younger and older boys and girls alike gathered at parades and other public gatherings.

Milk, with ice cubes is my favorite dunkin’ medium for a fresh donut. I chuckle at a question I’ve heard over the years of a “knock-knock, who’s there?” variety of humor. “If you’re seen in a donut shop, does that make you a cop”? Groan.

Our planet is known for doin’ annual donuts around the sun. I have really appreciated and enjoyed mathematics and geometry. Remember those steel compasses where we put a short wooden golf-score-card pencil in the clip so we could stick the point in the paper and then draw a very nearly perfect circle? There we were … Doin Donuts again. Sowing and reaping. 2 Corinthians 9:6,7 says “ But this I say: He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. 7 So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.” Donuts in the snow, donuts on an ice rink.

I was fascinated watching and choking as my folks would practice blowing smoke rings to float through the air until disappearing. A favorite time has been walking three grandkids to the donut shop to bring home favorite assortments. Invariably, one child selects a donut and insists it be generously adorned with colored sprinkles. No sprinkles? … not a donut.

One highly stirring and grateful Bible description is a “circled encampment”. “The angel of the Lord encamps round about those who fear Him and rescues them.” (Psalm 34:7,8)

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for Your Angel, donuts and all that’s involved in preparing, baking, anticipating and experiencing our life’s donuts in life. In JESUS’ name. Amen.

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!