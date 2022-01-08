D. JAKE ROBERTS: Driving to the dump

If we miss trash collection day we can drive to the dump and pay the appropriate fees, be it yard waste, recyclables or good old regular garbage. And I’m super grateful for the privilege and service!

For many reasons I’m glad to be a citizen of the United States of America. One of those reasons is community-people’s pride of ownership, zoning regulations, and the orderly manner by which we receive our utility services, snow removal and the like. We are better together, and can do more than if being left on our own.

I value community efforts to keep our city clean. I try and do my part.

Anytime I’m hunting or fishing (another reason I’m grateful for my nation, state and community) I have always tried to live up to granddad’s adage, “Leave it better than you found it.” I think that’s part of loving your neighbor as yourself.

In the NKJV version of the Bible, this phrase, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” is used seven times and JESUS called this the second greatest commandment (Matthew 22:37-40). That’s a pretty tall order.

Utilizing some self-examination how would we rate ourselves? And, more importantly, how might God view and assess our progress with this?