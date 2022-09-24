D. JAKE ROBERTS: Fall back, pumpkins and gorgeous leaves

Pastor
It’s harvest time. The sugar factory smokestack is belching out its annual declaration that the campaign is on. Every main highway intersection boasts its own cluster of strewn beets. The air is filled with the sounds of straining semi engines and their incessant shifting of gears and sounds.
It’s harvest time. Cornfields are being invaded by combines and choppers. Piles of yellow corn and browned beets let us know it’s time. Grains and potatoes jockey for bushels per acre and hopes for an ascending price per bushel. It’s a fickle and often tense season for our farm neighbors whose livelihoods depend on fluctuating yields and prices.
The last cutting of hay is about to take place before joining winter’s dormancy, while awaiting the promise of spring plowing and planting. But, for now it’s harvest time. Challenges are many. Equipment breakdowns, weather and fatigue take a growing toll as the farm neighbors toil away.
Our Panhandle of Nebraska usually displays a deciduous bronze and dull yellow-lined riverbank. An occasional maverick Maple, or finicky fruit tree bursts forth a boastful brilliant red or orange. We sometimes tour blazing Aspen fields in the Rockies as ski season approaches. And the Midwest becomes an overdose of splashed splendor … breath-taking. There’s nothing to match this canvas of color.
Pumpkin vines have given way to their final orange-bulged produce. Pies and spice and cider and whipped cream turn these rounded pumpkins into an annual delight. While waiting in a doctor’s office (such fun) this week, the TV was tuned to a BH&G show featuring a professional pumpkin carving challenge (a far cry from my slit-eyed, crescent-schnoz and big wide toothless smile) There’s not a pumpkin that’s above being carved by any one of us, regardless of our age or skill level. Save the seeds. It’s harvest time.
The Bible’s 71 occurrences of the word, “harvest” has a great deal to teach us about harvest, including prayer, caring for others, and a marvelous set of metaphors. Genesis 8:22 reminds us that “while the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, winter and summer, and day and night shall not cease.” Early reapers were instructed to not “wholly reap the corners of the field but were to leave that for the poor and the stranger. I am the Lord your God” (Leviticus 19:9). Ruth the Moabitess finding favor with her soon-to-be husband, Boaz, is a wonderful illustration of God caring for us. Boaz is a type of Christ, our kinsman redeemer. (The book of Ruth). Psalm 107:37 says “sow fields and plant vineyards, that they may yield a fruitful harvest.” Here’s warning from Proverbs 10:5: “He who gathers in summer is a wise son; He who sleeps in harvest is a son who causes shame.”
There is joy in harvest. When Jesus was teaching His disciples to pray, He used this metaphor of harvesting people into His kingdom through the power of the gospel of Christ (the good news that God loves you, sent His Son Jesus to die for our sin and then by His power raised Jesus from the dead. We are to believe it with our whole heart). Then He taught His disciples, “The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.” (Matthew 9:37, 38) What about us?
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord Jesus, for being the Lord of the harvest. I’m in!