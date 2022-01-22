D. JAKE ROBERTS: Futile search

The real clincher was a huge granddaddy long legs wiggling and weaving its way past the eyeball and thereby sound off on my smart phone app. And, I now have black tape over the eyeball. And, I retired the white electronic thingie. And, of course, I can’t find my keys without it.

Most folks are wise enough to assign a specific hook in a specific place serving as home base for the all important keys. Well I’m the wise person now that did just that. If I would just remember to hang them there!

Last month, returning to the truck after a hunt many miles from home…I couldn’t find them. Once home, I’d be searching for the keys (like that woman in the Bible “ having ten silver coins, if she loses one coin, does not light a lamp and sweep the house and seek diligently until she finds it? And when she has found it, she calls together her friends and neighbors, saying, ‘Rejoice with me, for I have found the coin that I had lost.’ Just so, I tell you, there is joy before the angels of God over one sinner who repents.” (Luke 15:8-10)

My Precious would ask, “Did you look on the hook.?”

The hook-look resulted in seeing the lost keys dutifully hanging where they belong.