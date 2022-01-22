D. JAKE ROBERTS: Futile search

Does anyone know where my keys are? Really? I searched EVERYWHERE.
Precious has often tried to help me (gently and kindly) … “So, where did you lay them?”
I DON’T KNOW!!!!
That’s the problem. If I knew where I laid them, they wouldn’t be lost. I just HAD them!
This has been such a frustrating and recurring event that I finally broke down and ordered one of those little electronic white square thingies that you hook to your keychain to help detect their whereabouts.
Miraculously it knows how to converse with my “smart phone.” Annoyingly that thing was CONSTANTLY chatting with my smart phone app. There emerged this severe problem… I never figured out how to keep the square thingie from talking constantly to my smart phone which in turn would incessantly beep the location of the keys.
It was a painful trade-off. It beeped on my phone even more often than that other app that chats with my eyeball-doorbell I just had to have. It shoots videos of all my doorbell visitors. It, too, chirped constantly announcing there was a visitor at the door …mainly, however, it would be the wind blowing nearby blades of grass or plants, or a car would be driving by.
The real clincher was a huge granddaddy long legs wiggling and weaving its way past the eyeball and thereby sound off on my smart phone app. And, I now have black tape over the eyeball. And, I retired the white electronic thingie. And, of course, I can’t find my keys without it.
Most folks are wise enough to assign a specific hook in a specific place serving as home base for the all important keys. Well I’m the wise person now that did just that. If I would just remember to hang them there!
Last month, returning to the truck after a hunt many miles from home…I couldn’t find them. Once home, I’d be searching for the keys (like that woman in the Bible “ having ten silver coins, if she loses one coin, does not light a lamp and sweep the house and seek diligently until she finds it? And when she has found it, she calls together her friends and neighbors, saying, ‘Rejoice with me, for I have found the coin that I had lost.’ Just so, I tell you, there is joy before the angels of God over one sinner who repents.” (Luke 15:8-10)
My Precious would ask, “Did you look on the hook.?”
The hook-look resulted in seeing the lost keys dutifully hanging where they belong.
Sheesh! I’m glad that right now I know where my keys are... for now. I hope this whining tirade has struck a chord with some of you who have lost your keys in the past, or who await a soon-to-come day when you will. I hope you know where your keys are right now.
The Bible warns of a truly futile search. “ Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth” describes some people’s despair and loss. (2 Timothy 3:7)
Or Proverbs 1:28, 29 describing futility at its worst, “Then they will call on Me (God), but I will not answer; They will seek Me diligently, but they will not find Me. Because they hated knowledge And did not choose the fear of the LORD.”
I so appreciate the injunction from JESUS to, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.” (Mathew 7:7,8)
PRAYER NUGGET: Almighty God, thanks for knowing where my keys are and inviting us to seek and to find YOU! In JESUS’ name, amen.
(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!