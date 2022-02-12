D. JAKE ROBERTS: Getting a grip on grandeur and gratitude

In 1968 I traveled from Breckenridge, Michigan where typical ski-hill verticals were 300 ft. and we often skied in very icy conditions (Michigan skiers know how to set an edge).

Our destination was Summit County, Colorado when ski areas were few. No Keystone. No high-speed chairlifts. Breckenridge was served by several two-seater rickety old chairlifts. My gratitude for being there was off the charts.

Parking was free and sparse. We easily made our way to meager warming buildings and lunch counters. We purchased our daily lift pass for $15. Gratitude for being there compensated us for any sense of paying such an exorbitant fee. We were SO glad to be there. We were enjoying majestic vistas of high-rise Rocky Mountains.

After donning my ski boots, tightly tying the laces and finishing off the preparations with two solid granny-knots, the time had come. I carried my old-timey skis to the bottom of the lift.

The lift lines were short and welcoming. Soon I was swinging and swaying my way to the top. We disembarked as I noticed we were now at “timberline” and as I drank it all in, I spied another lift. This one cabled to the near-peak and dropped us off at a treeless, low oxygen altitude of nearly 13,000 ft. This isn’t Michigan I thought.