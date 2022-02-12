D. JAKE ROBERTS: Getting a grip on grandeur and gratitude

Can we really?
What stirs the whole notion of grandeur in your mind and heart? Perhaps Nature, or the universe, the earth, plants, animals, birth, music, oceans, fire, wind, the Himalayas, inspired speech, athletics, intellect, artwork, a well-oiled machine, laughter, wisdom, love, volcanoes, a brilliant ode, vision, hearing, a gorgeous damsel, taste, motherhood, favorite foods, clothing, waterfalls?
Grandeur is the description of that which is amazing and awesome.
Gratitude grips our hearts and emotions to enable us to observe and process the grandeur surrounding and within us. We are grateful. We are grateful to. We are grateful for. We are grateful with.
Gratitude puts sadness, loss, hurt feelings, depression, and betrayals behind us and yields a far greater and positive perspective.
Where’s your quiet place? Where can you think with a clear head and joyful heart? A treestand works pretty well.
We have SO much to be thankful for.
God’s word reminds us to “in EVERYTHING give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ JESUS concerning you. (Including our storms of life.)
Maybe right now you’re thinking something along the line, “Oh yeah, easy for YOU to say!”
In 1968 I traveled from Breckenridge, Michigan where typical ski-hill verticals were 300 ft. and we often skied in very icy conditions (Michigan skiers know how to set an edge).
Our destination was Summit County, Colorado when ski areas were few. No Keystone. No high-speed chairlifts. Breckenridge was served by several two-seater rickety old chairlifts. My gratitude for being there was off the charts.
Parking was free and sparse. We easily made our way to meager warming buildings and lunch counters. We purchased our daily lift pass for $15. Gratitude for being there compensated us for any sense of paying such an exorbitant fee. We were SO glad to be there. We were enjoying majestic vistas of high-rise Rocky Mountains.
After donning my ski boots, tightly tying the laces and finishing off the preparations with two solid granny-knots, the time had come. I carried my old-timey skis to the bottom of the lift.
The lift lines were short and welcoming. Soon I was swinging and swaying my way to the top. We disembarked as I noticed we were now at “timberline” and as I drank it all in, I spied another lift. This one cabled to the near-peak and dropped us off at a treeless, low oxygen altitude of nearly 13,000 ft. This isn’t Michigan I thought.
Looking up at those majestic peaks had been breathtaking. BEING at the top was literally breath-taking. And there it was…my glimpse of overwhelming GRANDEUR! Looking down on lower peaks,, standing in knee-high virgin powder, nursing my heaving, deep-breathing lungs searching for an oxygen-filled respite.
Why did my headache? Lotion-less, I was clueless as to how red my face would be at day’s end. Lips would soon become swollen and blistered. This naïve first-time mountain skier had never yet heard of zinc oxide (a terrific sun-reflector and blocker).
Many lessons were taking place. But, the GRANDEUR made it all worthwhile. Sounds were muffled. The concussive “whomp” of distant dynamite blasting signaled avalanche-control.
I was mesmerized and suspended in time. I could only mutter, “Thank you, Lord JESUS!!” Grandeur grew gratitude.
Get a grip, Jake. A “Song of Ascents” (Psalm 121) sings it this way, “I will lift up my eyes to the hills—From whence comes my help? My help comes from the LORD, Who made heaven and earth … The LORD is your keeper; The LORD is your shade at your right hand.” Bless You, Oh Lord!
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for creating life … for creating lungs and oxygen. “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD!” (Psalm 150:6) In JESUS’ name, amen.
(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!