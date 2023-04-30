Grandpa would press his lips into a small tight circle, muster a mastered and unique winsome smile … and then he’d spew out profound truths from his long life, intending it for ours. One of the most marvelous of his lessons was what he experienced being once a man, and twice a child … more than a metaphor. His days were closed being dependent on others for taking care of him.

Just before that point he was semi-scolded for walking his dog in the tree patch. (Dad was a Christmas tree grower in Northern Michigan next to Grandpa’s place). His saying was, “If I sit in the house in my recliner, I’ll be in pain. Walking my dog in the tree patch, I’ll be in pain. I choose to be in pain outdoors in the trees with my dog.” That’s worth emulating.

As April transitions and defers to tomorrow’s introit of the “merry, merry month of May,” all creation will stir to the drumbeat of warm breezes, and soils will cry out for new beginnings and drops of rain. Noticeably each morning, dawn still displays its colorful array, yet now is rising much further to the north.

Picky planters assess the wisest timing to fire up dormant underground sprinklers. Soon comes the hide-and-seek delights of carefully poking seeds to their shallow underground stations. The marvel of God’s amazing design causes these fertilized life sources to finally burst forth … waving their unique and fragile tiny green flags. Hopeful seeds have been designed by God to be like a marching band’s first springtime parade on downtown streets. Trifle with genetics as we may, it still takes a beet seed to grow a beet. Corn, corn. Tomatoes, tomatoes. Marigolds, marigolds, ad infinitum.

Springtime critters are also a marvel to behold. With their courtship now complete, the multiples of perfect sevens live out in gestation periods for giving birth … God’s way … God’s design. Chicks peck away to form their escape hatch from formerly protective shells. It takes 21 days. Cackle hatcheries depend on this 21-day cycle. The wandering albatross is the longest incubation at 77 days. The shortest is 14 days.

The birth process for humans depends upon an every 28-day rite of passage of her eggs. Once conceived, birth is designed to typically be at the 36-week mark (36 weeks times 7 days = 252 days). Apparently, this is no random occurrence.

As mankind legislates, debates and divides on what should be legal or not, a mother’s choice or not … there remains a preponderance of words … debate and divide. Animals, fish and fowl participate in no such debate or legalities. They are a marvel to observe as they “do their thing” providing the earth with an ongoing perpetuation of life and species.

From conception, to birth, through childhood, on to adulthood and arriving at one’s second childhood, mankind is subject to, and dependent upon, God’s extraordinary design for life. The Bible says, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for Him shall He appear the second time without sin unto salvation.” (Hebrews 9:27,28)

PRAYER NUGGET: The faith of childlike prayers makes our second childhood a delightful final entry point for all eternity. Dr. Herbert Lockyer authored “All The Prayers of the Bible”. He writes, “Numbers (the fourth book of the Bible) proves that prayer is our vital breath — our native air. Moses is the leader with a prayer-burden for his people.” We refer to some people as “Prayer warriors”. Whether with the maturity of a seasoned believer in Jesus, or the childlike prayer requests to bless Mommy and Daddy or our pet hamster, let’s be fervent and devoted to prayer, “keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving” (Colossians 4:2 from the NASV)