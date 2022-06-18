D. JAKE ROBERTS: Gripes, grips, groans & gratitude

A lot of what I think about in a treestand is people. Mostly about people I know, but not always.

I think about authors and commentators, about teachers and coaches, custodians and caregivers, my wife and kids and their spouses and their kids, about waitresses and mechanics, about friends and acquaintances. Lately, these thoughts centered around loss of life and the grief that tags along with it.

I have grieved deeply with and for many people. Often, grief stirs gripes. The cause of grief can stir a disappointment resulting in flat-out anger; anger at a doctor or nurse, or mechanic, or the other driver. We gripe from anger, attacking a person, place or thing. Griping has nearly become the norm throughout social media, blogs and free speech forums. Gripe, gripe gripe …complain, complain, complain.

Sometimes, it is clearly warranted. Yet, it can become highly vindictive, mean-spirited and adversarial. The losses and deaths are more than we can bear. Excruciating, too soon, too young, too painful — not fair! Our words can lash out, which would further wound an already distraught heart. Both the blaming heart and the blamed heart can too often become a platform for bitterness and griping.

Once we resort to griping, we quickly discover it has slyly gained a boa constrictor-like grip on our heart and spirit. We’re not in control. The groans of our grieving heart display the inner parts of our cloaked and choking grief. Despair wiggles into this unrelenting and inconsolable grip of grief. We groan aloud with our guttural outbursts.

For successful grievers (those who grieve well), comes this oft repeated phrase. “I don’t know how people get through this apart from God.” One of the positive outcomes from having grieved is that we can now honestly say to others in the same boat, “I know how you feel” or “I know that feeling." God then gives a sensitivity and ministry for others. They need to process and find an ear that not only hears the grief-story but provides a genuine and empathetic ear and heart.

The griever is safe and secure with you. They not only know that you care, but that you also understand their grief. To arrive at some sort of acceptance of why they are grieving and some level of “moving on”, or “getting through it” calls for a non-glossing-over look at what they have experienced and are processing their way to finding comfort.

God is the God of all comfort! (Romans 15:5 and 2 Corinthians 1:3, 4, 11) “ Finally, brethren, farewell. Become complete. Be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you.” The Word of God calls for us to Fix our gaze on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith (Heb 12:2). Likewise, it says that we are to “ Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).

One of the greatest factors helping transition from grief to comfort is gratitude. Thankfulness paves the way. Jesus was betrayed. At a final dinner with His disciples He offered them a grand metaphor for what was going on. He took bread and a cup and “gave thanks." My nephew, a week after his dad took his life, exchanged his grief for gratitude for his dad and his loving example, service in Vietnam and passing on building skills. Our fifth miscarriage was swallowed up with thanks to our Life Giver, Jesus.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Lord Jesus, for leaving us our comforter. Please help us to not gripe, to loosen the grief’s strangling grip. Thank you for doing our groaning for us (Romans 8:22-26). We love you, too.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!

D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff.