D. JAKE ROBERTS: Heli-pad views

Helicopters are amazing. While descending from the top of California’s Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, it was very noticeable that each strategically placed tower also had a sturdy flat platform attached. They were helicopter landing pads (Heli-Pads).

We were informed that they served the construction phases of the towers while stringing the cables for the tramway. Fascinating. The cable cars were large and rotated 360 degrees, so every tourist could see the entire panorama.

Twice this week, I stood and prayed atop the Regional West Medical Center Heli-pad. The word of God says, “When my anxious thoughts multiply within me, Your consolations delight my soul.” (Ps 94:19) I had been there once before, as a patient 16 years ago being loaded for transport to Ft. Collins. It’s different when you’re the one being strapped to a gurney while it’s efficiently being wedged into the tight confines of an Air-Link helicopter.

Ever since, every time the helicopter speeds overhead, I pray for the pilot, aircraft, patient and medical attendants. I’ve learned many others in our community do the same. Many were my anxious thoughts at the time. And this week, even more so, was I slammed with anxious thoughts for the friends I have come to know, love and serve these past 32 years.

Life is on the line in these harried moments. Time is of the essence. I’m so grateful for the technology of our day. The views on, of and from the heli-pad are very striking. The grandeur of our valley was on display during both launches. The colorful summer sunsets and cloud formations grabbed our notice. The clatter of the gurney wheels and the muffled voices of the crew and families were a testament to a serious foreboding aura of how fragile life is and the extent we go to preserve it … a stark contrast to the agonizingly, yet intentional taking of life from the miracles in the wombs of millions of desperate mothers.

Sigh. Life is so precious. One stark view on the heli-pad was that of loved ones and a scrambling crew amid their own anxious thoughts. Deep and groaning prayer was being offered up for safety of transport, healing of serious life-threatening conditions of the strapped-in loved one, wisdom for doctors and other decision-makers.

We are so not in control. Giving it our absolute, very best … we fly off, or send them off, with great hope and trust and expectancy. The flight deck is cleared now with the anxious onlookers safely secured behind closed glass doors. The dangling rotors ignite and rev to a rapid roar. Suspended in time we await the warm-up protocols for lift-off. The RPMs increase. Slowly, the aircraft tilts backward, gently lifting its iron toes from the pad, when almost magically it lifts entirely, and swiftly goes airborne waving its tail good-bye as we gaze, with anxious thoughts, questions, hopes and prayers.

Then silence works its way into our small gathering of family and hospital security personnel. Words are few and intense. Most family head south to meet at their loved one’s destination. Eventually, we learned of the safe landing atop another distant heli-pad. I wish to join many in our community by lavishing on these faithful laborers our highest adulation.

Thank you to ICU personnel and Air-Link crews, security folks and more. “I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make its boast in the Lord … Oh, magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together. I sought the Lord, and He heard me, and delivered me from all my fears. (anxious thoughts). (Psalm 34:1-4)

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for treestands, heli-pads, consolations and for our eyes and vision. We trust You. In Jesus’ name. Amen

D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff.