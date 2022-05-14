D. JAKE ROBERTS: It’s green!

There’s a traffic light … The passenger (my bride of 56 years, 10 months and 26 days) loudly proclaims, “It’s GREEN! You can GO now!”

Another time and another passenger it was “It’s not gonna get any greener.” And another, “Which shade of green are you waiting for?”

Curiosity calls for the question, “Why do we call them stop lights?”

It reminds me of the name of our breathing system. Why is it called our “respiratory” system? Breathing has two basic components: inhale/exhale breathe in/breathe out but, it’s also inspire and respire (not expire, incidentally … thus, why not “inspiratory” system?”).

Back to the intersection at the “Go” light. I was wondering why there’s never a flashing green light. I was enlightened at our Friday morning men’s Bible study this week when that notion of a flashing green light came into our discussion. One of the new guys (a computer, I.T. whiz) offered this thought: flashing lights are giving out special information. Flashing yellow lets us know the light will soon be red and you need to prepare to stop.

That led to lots of chat about a time when each of us were approaching the intersection and we had to decide to slow and stop or continue on through … usually at a fast, no-intention-of-stopping clip. We likely have been through the internal debate about whether to stop or continue. When are we at a point of no return? Are we devoted to breaking the law and bursting through a now-red signal? Aaaaargh.

Maybe we’re in that too often rush mode. Or do we just not feel like waiting through the entire way-too-long cycle before turning green again.

On the way to Bible study Friday (the 13th), I was diverted by a police car blocking the road to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Highway 26. I can almost guarantee it was a traffic signal violation and as a consequence, someone was focused on a yellow light.

We are also given the green light (go-ahead) license for many of our submissive moments of waiting. Are you waiting for a green light in your life?

A flashing red light is also giving out information. You definitely are commanded to stop. Typically, it’s a four-way stopm though not always. At 10 p.m. Highway 26 has flashing red lights accompanied by flashing yellow lights for the cross-traffic... information well given.

Nope, I’ve never seen a flashing green light. No information needed for that. Color therapists employ green light to induce a rested state of mind, to energize weak and atrophying muscles, to clear the head and revive a tired spirit.

It’s green. Green is a title often labeling various vegetables (sorry, not a fan). A task and goal for golfers is to “hit the green” in regulation so if you can 2-putt you end up with a par … elusive to most of us). Though green is not a primary color (it’s a combination of blue and yellow … add red and you have the three primary colors.), it is an awesome design by creator God.

Things green up during the springtime prelude to Summer. Photosynthesis is one of the most important natural mechanisms of our world. Photosynthesis is a light-energized oxidation–reduction process. Put chlorophyll and sunshine’s photosynthesis process together and leaves and plants are at work for our good … it’s green. A

nd the loving, nurturing peace of God is captured by our beloved 23rd Psalm. “The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not want … He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake.”

Green is personal, Green is peaceful.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father for GREEN!

Please remember … You are deeply loved