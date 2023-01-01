D. Jake Roberts: It's arrived! 2023 — ready or not

Can you believe it? How many times have we said or heard that?

The squirrels, doves, jays, sparrows, juncos and finches don’t seem to realize it’s New Years Day, or even care that it is. Their time is consumed with filling their tiny tummies with all the shelled corn, popcorn and peanuts that occupy the two retired bird baths. I abused these baths by chipping the ice out and, consequently, they no longer care to hold water.

These bird baths are companions with two other bird baths that still do hold water. “Twitchy” (an appropriate sobriquet for our gluttonous fox squirrel) devotes a portion of each day freeloading the scattered corn kernels. Twitchy nervously feeds on a peanut offered from my finger and thumb. It’s bowl season.

Precious and I watched most of this year’s Holiday Bowl game where the unranked NC Tar Heels lost by 1 point by some last minute come-from-behind heroics by 15th ranked Oregon Ducks. Quizzically, at one point she and I looked at each other and pondered, “What’s a Tar Heel?” And why is their mascot a small goat ram?

Once again, thanks, Google. (It can answer yours, too, if you care to discover what a Tar Heel is). It was within that 60 second search we discovered that “Tar Heel” is a “sobriquet.” Yup, sure is. Jake is my sobriquet for David. UNL’s sobriquet is “Huskers,” or “Big Red.” Good to know. Hope you didn’t think I was all smart and that “sobriquet” is a common part of my verbal or written vocabulary and brain cache.

What are your plans for today, and what might you resolve to become or do or change in 2023? A new year tends to provoke some serious reflection on the year past, and also provoke pondering what we know is scheduled for this next year, as well as what we don’t know and don’t have on our schedule.

With God a day is as a thousand years. To God belongs all knowledge … past, present and future alike. He is God, He is the Lord, that is His name (Isaiah 42:8). A respected friend encouraged me to consider a practice of coming up with one word for the year that is to be thought about, accurately defined and has a Biblical base.

A book by that title has been my stimulus to come up with a word annually since 2014. It’s been an enlightening practice, and I would suggest you participate in a one word in your own life this year. My one word in years past has been words such as early, glory, magnify, triumph, righteousness, and doctrine.

This year my one word is “hold fast.” At lunch this week this same friend retorted, “That’s two words.” I smiled. I know. But the English words “hold fast” are a translation of a single Greek word. So in my mind I am justifying “hold fast” as one word.

“Hold fast” occurs 13 times in the New Testament of our Bible. One such passage is in Philippians 2:16 (NKJV), “holding fast the Word of life, so that I may rejoice in the day of Christ that I have not run in vain or labored in vain.” That gives one much to chew on and to hold fast.

Two English words from one Greek word (epexo). Happy New Year squirrel.

2023 A.D (anno domini, the year of our Lord). What will it bring? How might I best plan and prepare? Will I get COVID … again? Will I become a great-granddad? 359 days till Christmas, but who’s counting.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for New Years 2023. Might each reader know Your Son, Jesus personally as their Savior. Please comfort the grieving and continue to bless those who persevere under trial, (James 1:12) We trust You in all that is to come. We love You, too. In JESUS’ name, amen.