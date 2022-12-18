D. Jake Roberts: It's better to run to your safe place

Animals instinctively know how to run. Also, they seem to know instinctively when to run and from what to run.

When at ease, feeling safe and secure it’s time for fawns to frolic, leap, twist, dart off and to stop on a dime. And when there’s more than one it’s a joy to watch them interact…same for kittens, puppies, little chicks and children.

Mating season stirs up some heated moments of running. It’s moments of impending danger that call to run for cover. The faster predator depends on its speed and stealth to make sure it has enough groceries for its daily caloric intake. It also depends on its speed to avoid being groceries for the predator that’s the next higher on the food chain.

Mice and rabbits, wounded animals and birds make up much of the lower end of the food chain. Ocean food chains are equally fascinating with the lowest forms being microscopic. The Great Horned Owl is an “apex predator.” It’s on top of its food chain. Most communities can hear those nearby and eerie nocturnal hoots and screeches. Cowards run from responsibility.

Protectors sacrificially run toward, and into, threats of danger. Yet cautiously, if you’re not to be a martyr and to live again to protect once more, it’s wise to make certain you’re safe before trying to save another. Swimming pool lifeguards are trained and skilled to act in this manner.

The Bible describes some people as those “whose feet run to do evil, making haste to shed blood.” (Proverbs 1:16) This is described as one of the seven things the Lord hates and that is an abomination to Him. (Proverbs 6:16-19) In contrast, there is a safe place awaiting our arrival. Perhaps it’s that “cleft of the rock” (Exodus 33:22), or the shelter of your home, or your dad’s lap.

This safe place is under the shadow of mom’s wings if you’re a young chick. I have memorized Psalm 63:6, 7 and placed it at bedside. Though making the best use of those awakened night watches, it’s also a reminder of our safe place.

"When I remember Thee upon my bed, And meditate on Thee in the night watches. Because Thou hast been my help, therefore in the shadow of Thy wings will I rejoice.” There are moments of great fatigue when running becomes a slow trudging left foot-right foot advance. And there stands JESUS! His loving invitation is profound: “Come unto Me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. (Matthew 11:28)

I admire runners in a race whether it’s a short dash or a long slower-paced one. Their bodies are typically lean and lithe with heart rates well below mine. Really, shouldn’t there be a ball to kick, or bounce, or swat with a stick, club or bat? It’s more fun for some of us if there are timeouts, referees to run alongside and bleachers with loving onlookers cheering us on.

The word of God uses this very metaphor of running to typify our life which we are to run with endurance and to also run for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 3:14) One of these days, sooner for some us, it will be face-to-face with JESUS, our loving Lord, Savior, Rock and Fortress ... our safe place. I enjoy the friendship of a couple different guys who close out any written correspondence with this: “RUN.”

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for creating life … for creating feet that can run, for a supernatural grace for those who run with a limp and those who can never walk or run … until they are in Your presence … someday soon. “Let everything that hath breath praise the LORD!” (Psalm 150:6) In JESUS’ name, amen.

Please remember, you are deeply loved