D. Jake Roberts: Long, boney, pointy fingers

When the palm faces upward, the index finger bends back and forth communicating a beckoning to come here, to come near. You’ve been found out.

The finger wagger is aggressively calling you to get over here, right now. There will be strong, stern words. (I’ve been known to do that in the treestand. Usually to no avail, of course … venison is elusive and non-responding to the wag of finger.) You’re in deep doo-doo. There will be a price to pay. No excuses will get you out of it. You are subject to the one with the long boney, pointy finger.

On the other hand, so to speak, when the palm faces downward and the finger stiffly thumps the chest of a hearer, the communication is an aggressive statement to listen up. Or sometimes it serves as a gentle pointing out the way to a lost and needy soul.

Body language is amazing. Gary Smalley, author, writes that a woman has as many as 250,000 individual pieces of body language. It’s the husband’s job to learn the language (a VERY difficult task … sigh).

Writing today from Dallas, Texas, where I had an engaging chat with a brother-in-law. He was saying there was a dear precious friend in her 80s at a retirement center who, palms up, wags her finger beckoning the hearer to come near as she abruptly says. “I’m going to pray for you.” Imagine the various responses to her aggressive, yet loving, finger wag and assertive words.

She died … leaving no prompt to pray unwagged or unsaid. She was a nothing-to-lose-proclaimer of the Lord Jesus. A gift from God to those in her sphere of influence.

Was it your mom or dad with a palms-down-pointy rebuke? Or a coach, teacher, police officer, friend or spouse? In your face, in your space … you listened up. It was for your good.

Was there a time when you didn’t know which hall to walk to find an office, a restroom or the lost and found? One who knew the way would smile and kindly with their palm down point the way. Thank you!

The hymn, “Amazing Grace” words it this way; “I once was lost but now am found, was blind but now I see.” When we follow the advice of a pointed finger, we best make sure they know the way and aren’t just messing with us by sending us down some trail of destruction.

Isaiah 30:21 says, “This is the way, walk ye in it.” Google maps is a tremendous resource…most of the time. Jesus said “I am the way, the truth and the life, no man comes to the Father but by Me.” (John 14:6)

He also says “Follow Me” (Mark 1:17). He knows the way and would never lead us astray. I picture Him with a palm up saying “Come unto me, and I will give you rest.” (Matt 11:28) And this tremendous truth from the Word of God, in Colossians 2:6-1-, “As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving. Beware lest anyone cheat you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ. For in Him dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily; and you are complete in Him, who is the head of all principality and power.”

Which long, boney, pointy finger will we heed?

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for Your loving rebukes, invitation to draw near to you, and your tender pointing out the way. In the name of Your Son, Jesus! Amen.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!