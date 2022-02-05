D. JAKE ROBERTS: Lung life

Well, as I live and breathe! Aside from the current social, political and physical covid-clash and our being surrounded at every turn by lingering coughs (many our own), our daily regimen revolves around our inhales and exhales. Our lives depend on them…absolutely!
Inspire, respire (thus the label calls it our “respiratory system”). Oxygen in, carbon dioxide out. What an extraordinary, miraculous even, matter of breathing to live.
‘Well, well, as I live and breathe, it’s Svend! My, what a great and dangerously huge fellow you have become!’ (a 1992 quote by Kirsten Wolf, Árný Hjaltadóttir, Western Icelandic short stories (page 138).
Usually this is an expression of awe and dumbfounded delight breathed out when surprised, even shocked, at seeing a close friend or other loved one…or a majestic stag deer standing in a frosty early morning fog. This is one of those amazing involuntary bits of life you give little thought to. You just do it automatically.
Lungs have been uniquely created and designed by God. There is a coming breath destined to be our last … just like our heartbeats. Lungs (and gills ) are what facilitate breathing.
Simply, it’s a coordinated life system wherein the brain controls the breathing rate by sensing a need for oxygen and the need to expel CO2 and other toxins. Included on the body’s breathing team are the mouth, breathing tube, chest muscles, diaphragm, blood vessels and intricate tissues. MIRACULOUS.
From the first slap on our rump to the final exhale … it’s our span of LIFE. We breathe 16 times a minute (23,000-ish per day) for an average healthy adult. Baby lung breaths are more frequent, and tired old lungs increasingly labor for last breaths.
I reckon our Creator God is worthy of much glory, praise and honor for His magnificent imagination, design and work for each LIVING breather. Expand that to gills and bladders and under-water breathers. Whew!
This whole matter of breath and lungs and life are incomprehensible!
Imagine... JESUS sculpting created clay into an adult first male and His Holy Spirit breathing Life’s first breath ever. Later breathing His Word into the pens of men described as living and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword! (Hebrews 4:12)
And then that miraculous eternal moment when a sinner confesses his sin and receives JESUS as Savior … God’s Spirit breathes once again and the sinner is born again. Passing from death to life…motivated by God’s great love.
One of the most breathtaking sights for me was steam pouring from the nostrils of a broadside whitetail buck with a surrounding surreal fog. God’s Lung life on display. Wow!
Comparing that to eternal, everlasting life is awe-inspiring. God is not willing that we should perish but should have eternal life. (John 3:15, 16)
The remarkable words of Jesus, “And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father’s hand. I and My Father are one.” (John 10:28_30).
“But, beloved, do not forget this one thing, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:8.9)
We are right on schedule friends! Until that inevitable final breath of life, may we be found faithful trusting the Creator of life and breath.
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for creating life … for creating lungs and oxygen and carbon dioxide. We love You, too, in JESUS’ name. Amen
(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!