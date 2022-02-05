D. JAKE ROBERTS: Lung life

Well, as I live and breathe! Aside from the current social, political and physical covid-clash and our being surrounded at every turn by lingering coughs (many our own), our daily regimen revolves around our inhales and exhales. Our lives depend on them…absolutely!

Inspire, respire (thus the label calls it our “respiratory system”). Oxygen in, carbon dioxide out. What an extraordinary, miraculous even, matter of breathing to live.

‘Well, well, as I live and breathe, it’s Svend! My, what a great and dangerously huge fellow you have become!’ (a 1992 quote by Kirsten Wolf, Árný Hjaltadóttir, Western Icelandic short stories (page 138).

Usually this is an expression of awe and dumbfounded delight breathed out when surprised, even shocked, at seeing a close friend or other loved one…or a majestic stag deer standing in a frosty early morning fog. This is one of those amazing involuntary bits of life you give little thought to. You just do it automatically.

Lungs have been uniquely created and designed by God. There is a coming breath destined to be our last … just like our heartbeats. Lungs (and gills ) are what facilitate breathing.