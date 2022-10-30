D. Jake Roberts: Mosquitoes are prolific pests and gnats are ferocious

Helmets with face shields and motorcycle windscreens made of polycarbonates are designed to be aerodynamic. Traveling down the open highways at the various speed limits calls for some serious deflection. Wind, rain, debris, mosquitoes, bumblebees, flies, and moths all notoriously splatter their final squishy remains on hoods, headlights and, of course, windshields.

Motorcycles don’t have the luxury of enclosed autos. And if you’re out on your bicycle it’s worse yet — no deflectors. Have you ever swallowed a fly or mosquito or gnat? Aggravating.

Well, treestands on warm sunny days offer no deflection from the insects of the open air. They are in hot pursuit of blood bearing critters of all sorts. Deer are wary and well equipped to see slight movement, hear the slapping of a mosquito and most protective of all is their sense of smell. Many a hunter has been “busted” by those keen senses. Advantage to the deer.

The market has some answers for this dilemma. Deet sprays (with odors to alert deer noses and therma-cells fueled by butane having some degree of success … until the gnats take over. ) Aaaaargh!

My bride has no pity whatsoever as she luxuriates in the confines of our air-conditioned and gnat-free home. She shows no sympathy for her husband’s treestand motivation. There are gnat-killer plants for the indoors. I wonder if I should hang some of those on the treestand.

Idid mention ferocious? Gnats are on a mission. And I’m their target. Have you ever had them sing in your ears or nostrils or mouth? Disgusting!

As nematoceran flies, adult gnats have antennae with at least six segments that are often long and slender. They are generally slender-bodied with long and narrow wings. Black fly (Simuliidae) and biting midges (Ceratopogonidae), also belonging to the gnat category, are small, sometimes barely visible, blood-sucking flies commonly known in many areas as biting gnats, sand flies, punkies or “no-see-ums,” among other names.

It’s tempting to question God about some of His creation — to no avail, of course. Freezing temperatures are a welcomed delight for time in a treestand. Most critters have swishing tails and twitching ears. Yet, relief is still evasive. At least I can pack up and head home to be with Precious, and her non-sympathetic attitude toward treestand moments.

The Bible has this to say: “All flying insects that creep on all fours shall be an abomination to you. Yet these you may eat of every flying insect that creeps on all fours: those which have jointed legs above their feet with which to leap on the earth. These you may eat: the locust after its kind, the destroying locust after its kind, the cricket after its kind, and the grasshopper after its kind. But all other flying insects which have four feet shall be an abomination to you.” (Leviticus 11:20-23)

Now there’s a word I’ve been searching for…”abomination”… great description. I have involuntarily swallowed (does that classify as eating?) numerous gnats and mosquitoes … not particularly nutritious. Yet, I will return to the treestand once again, Lord willing.

It’s about the trade-offs. The views from that perch have been extraordinary and a magnet for repeated return visits. Surely a number of readers are of the same persuasion as my bride and I have roused no sympathy from you, either. Oh, well.

I know the gnat has a purpose in the life cycles of birds and critters. They, too, are fearfully and wonderfully made. Like most insects they have a marvelous body structure. Theirs is a striped thorax, six legs, two antennae and two more sort of antennae and eyes that see, and mandibles that bite. They are equipped for their purpose in nature. Abomination … I agree.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Lord Jesus, for creating mosquitoes and gnats. “In everything give thanks!” (1 Thessalonians 5:18)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!