Clouds have many forms and formations. They are fluid, growing or disappearing and water drops or crystals make up their substance. They also carry labels suited for identification of four forms — stratus, cirrus, nimbus and cumulus. On a partly cloudy day, the sun is the source of cloning the cloud’s shadows on the ground, which also move at the identical whims of wind against the clouds above.

Day after day, night after night and year after year the earth’s rotation allows all of geography to receive the warmth and blaze of the shadow-maker. Holding the hand of a three-year-old grandson was fodder for deep conversation as the lad pondered his and Opa’s shadows constantly following them at the identical pace as theirs and always attached at their feet. Marvelous! Shadows are not in control. They are fully dependent upon the source of light and the object being shined upon. There’s no doubt — wherever the pair goes, so goes the shadow until they are indoors or blocked by a greater shadow. “What do you think of that, grandson?”

I remember the lyrics of a 1927 song, “Me and my shadow, strolling down the avenue …” There are times when children or animals even see and become afraid of their own shadow. Scoping the landscape from a treestand relies on the skill to detect slight movement of forest floor shadows. On the way to and from the treestand, a clear nighttime sky with the moon’s reflected light can also cause shadows. Shadows are essential to discern shapes, depth of field and movement. As the world turns, shadows appear and skew to the direction of the light forms of the moment. I have noticed a pebble’s foot-long shadow having been created by the sun rising on the very edge of the horizon. Captivating.

Jurors are instructed to listen carefully to witnesses and attorneys as they weigh testimony and evidence. To conclude and vote that a defendant is guilty, it’s necessary to base the vote on them having been proven guilty — “beyond a shadow of doubt.” Further, it requires a consensus of all 12 jurors. What an important and tall task! The courtroom teems with great tension in that moment when the verdict is about to be read.

It’s fascinating to observe a whitetail leap or a mule deer boing when the sun is out. The hooves become detached from their shadow only to return again during touchdown. Shadows of airplanes also touch their wheels’ shadows immediately upon landing. Shadows are a topic found 79 times in the word of God including, “Our days on Earth are as a shadow.” (1 Chronicles 29:15) One of the Bible’s most oft quoted verses says, “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.” (Psalm 23:4) I have posted a card beside my bed, “When I remember Thee upon my bed, I will meditate on Thee in the night watches. Because Thou hast been my help, therefore in the shadow of Thy wings will I rejoice?” (Psalm 63:6,7)

Our nighttime awakenings can be traded for some highly precious prayers and times for meditating on His word. No one can escape their own shadow when walking in sunlight — every person has one regardless of size or age. I think it’s easy to take our shadowy companion for granted. It is, for the record — our replica.

There was a tender exchange with my granddaughter when she was about 5 years old as we were walking from a hospital visit. When we stepped into the grand Rocky Mountain view, the moon was shining brightly. She excitedly exclaimed, “Crescent!” Her kindergarten class had just been learning various shapes. It was a magical moment for me… beyond a shadow of doubt.

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for all of creation, including shadows. In Jesus’s name. Amen.