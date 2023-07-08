Golf is the cruelest game I know. It has no mercy and it offers no forgiveness, regardless of advertisers’ claims to the contrary. It’s a cruel game!

A golf ball is designed with precision and manufactured with great technical care. It doesn’t matter. They are all the same size and just wait for you to authoritatively use an oversized mallet to poorly swing just as hard as you care and dare. Apparently stance, grip, backswing, tempo and strike-angle all matter for how high, how straight and how far the miniature sphere will travel.

Line and pace are the skill-goals for every swinger. Line and pace. To hit the ball right on line is half the battle. However, to be right on line, but to land significantly short or long, is still the demise of a poor swing or club selection. The shot is either too strong and long, or else too short and wimpy. Next, enters the pace problem. If the shot is a perfect distance but seriously errant to the right or left, your gentlemen opponent might compliment you with “Great pace.”

Ah, yes. Golf is described as a gentleman’s sport . I have witnessed some not so gentlemanly outbursts … it’s a cruel game. Their patronizing kindness stings of the truth: ”Great pace” actually means the ball was way right or left. Sigh.

Professional golfers remind amateurs there’s no cause to get mad at a poor shot, for amateurs possess neither the skills nor sacrificial practice time to become angry over a bad shot.. Anger for the pro, however, is often prompted by a missed “birdie” putt and having to settle for a tap-in par … grrrr! I told my amateur kids, “Never complain about a tap-in par.”

Not all luck is bad. Sometimes for no known reason the ball gets struck well, travels a great line and ultimately lands close enough to tap in for par. So it was this week playing a round of nine holes. I ended up 11 over par for the nine, yet for the very last hole I hit it long, in the fairway, and then hit the green (in regulation). I putted the wee ball within a foot of the hole and tapped in for par. Yes! Maybe the game’s not so cruel after all. I think I’ll play again.

Crazy. Once on the way to the treestand, I even found a golf ball hiding in the weeds and grass. I could barely imagine how it got there. I like to walk and have even found tees and some golf balls in the middle of a paved supermarket parking lot. Go figure.

The reality check is that golf is a terrific metaphor for life. Sin is defined as missing the mark. Guilty!

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. Acknowledge Him in all your ways and He will direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5,6).

I confess that when I plucked the ball from that final hole, I finally (fighting my pride over so skillfully negotiating such a terrific par for the hole) uttered, “Praise the Lord.” Turns out, He alone is worthy of any praise for life’s successes.

“In the world you will have tribulation (true that!) but be of good cheer, I (Jesus) have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

I once told a seasoned 83-year-old singer after her concert, “I, too, love the Lord Jesus.” Wearily from her chair she found my eyes, tugged my jacket and said, “Honey, He’s all I got!” He’s all we need for every cruelty that life shoves our way … for this we have Jesus!

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for this passing life and all that it dishes out … good and bad. Thank You for breathing life into Your Word (Scripture), and into sinners, and gifting us with eternal life in the Lord Jesus. Thank you for promising to never leave us nor forsake us. Thanks for victory in Jesus! Amen.