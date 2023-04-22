Buds and leaves are “homophones." Each has an identical word that has a different meaning, which often can function as either a noun or verb.

We are currently welcoming the joys of the transition from winter to summer. Springtime is that season when we find renewal in some warmer days and less cold nights. Trees tell the tale.

When a branch buds out with numerous buds (verb and noun homophone), nature is unleashing its season of new life and fresh beginnings. You see farther and can easily catch movements of birds and squirrels as they gorge themselves with buds on branches. When leaves arrive, visibility is greatly reduced (kind of like fog on a runway). Later, the leaves will leave again.

Beneath the fully formed leaves that clamor for a drenching of sunlight and raindrops are nests and hideaways. Buds for bellies have nourished moms needing high octane energy for delivering and nurturing their newborns. It’s intriguing to listen to the snapping of buds by sharp beaks and razor-edged incisors. Later, when summer gives way to winter, there is that intermediary season when leaves prepare to snap off from their summer-long umbilical attachment. Chlorophyll has waned and deciduous hardwoods are colorfully aglow as their leaves leave (noun and verb homophone) their lofty branch-homes. Soon, they become weathered and withered. They will rot and decay and the soil will be richer for it.

The sultry, humid days of summer trade places with sun-deprived days of winter and barren trees give notice that there’s a chill gripping all of nature. Some birds fly the coop for a warmer environment. Others stay behind, equipped by creator God to endure, persevere and survive some scary frigid days and nights. We feel for them as shelter is sparse and their only warmth comes from insulating feathers and hollow hairs. Brrrr!

But for now, buds are budding, eggs are hatching and squirrels and other mammals are nursing their newborns with life-giving squirts of miraculous milk. That calls for a “wow.” Many of Jesus’s teachings conclude with “He who has ears to hear, let him hear.” (Matthew 13:16)

Taste “buds” that send both sweet and sour messages are part of the incredible design for us humans to hop along these recurring seasons of life. Have you ever turned over a new” leaf” and resolve to be a better person? Are you leafing through your Bible to feed your soul? Do you have guests over and place an additional leaf in your table to accommodate more munchers and sippers?

Ah, the cheerful sound of children frolicking in piles of Fall’s raked leaves. It’s been fascinating listening to, and watching “quaking aspens”. Down in the valley, hear the wind blow. Leviticus 26:36 uses this phrase, “the sound of a shaken leaf shall cause them to flee." When Jesus instructed Nicodemus, a devout and gifted Pharisee, on what it means to be born again of the Spirit of God, he likened it to identifying the invisible force that was moving the leafy branches. (John 3:1-21) For Noah, there was an assignment for a dove to be released from the ark. It returned with an olive leaf and later, it wouldn’t return at all.

Frequently, while in a treestand, moments are given to “leafing” through the pages of a small worn brown New Testament. Ironically, those very pages have been produced from trees. “For as the earth brings forth its bud, As the garden causes the things that are sown in it to spring forth, So the Lord God will cause righteousness and praise to spring forth before all the nations." (Isaiah 61:11) “When they are already budding, you see and know for yourselves that summer is now near." (Luke 21:30)

Yay. Summer is now near… so say the homophones.

PRAYER NUGGET: Hear my prayer, O LORD, And give ear to my cry. (Psalm 39:12) Thank You for promising to never “leave” us or forsake us. (Hebrews 13:5)