D. JAKE ROBERTS: Oh Rats! Poached eggs

I was intrigued reading up on how to make a perfect poached egg.

One contributor asked, “What the heck is a gentle boil”? The directions called for a large pot and a slotted spoon. Is a pan a pot, I wondered? A large pot sounds bigger than a large pan to me. I pictured this cracked medium egg engulfed in a three-gallon pot. Then following the directions closely (now THERE’S a novel idea), I spooned the water with WIDE circles (a three-gallon pot can sure make a LARGE circle, especially with a slotted spoon … uh, was that like a ladle size or maybe a teaspoon? Didn’t say.)

Now, the medium egg became eddied in the epicenter of a gentle tornado (right up there with a gentle boil, and please note that I had selected a ladle-sized slotted spoon for this task) and I spooned too close to the epicenter and the egg was accidentally whip-whacked by my slotted spoon (ladle). After boiling for 2 ½ to 3 minutes (Wow! That’s like a 30-second time gap … I’ve seen what a medium egg in a microwave can become after a 30-second zap), the egg is to be gently removed by that slotted spoon. I had just used it to whip up an EF-5 tornado (based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale).

The cookbook picture displayed a perfectly poached egg. As for me and my three-gallon pot, gently boiling water, slotted spoon and a frightened medium egg, needless to say, this poached egg never qualified to have its photo in the likes of the 12 best food, recipe and cooking magazines. Besides I overcooked it by 12 seconds. Sigh.

Well, today’s column isn’t really about boiling a medium egg to perfection. It’s about that other kind of poaching. I grew up tending 30 chickens. We lived four miles outside town and Dad had built a handsome 24 x 32 hen house….a nice one! We never found out where they came from, but we began noticing little gopher holes in the center of the laying hens’ portion of the house.

So I was assigned to lay out in the rafters and see if I could discover the hole-makers. Sure enough … there were dark black long-tailed rats. After a box with 50 rounds of .22 LR shells was fired through my brand new Remington Nylon-66 rifle, the hens were freed from any more rat intrusions.

The hens appeared grateful. The family rule of “eat what you shoot,” fortunately, was not enforced in this instance.

Later, now married with a family of four, we were in a rented farm house with a hay-barn and a spot for housing White Rock laying hens. Quality breakfast eggs were the norm … easy over in an iron skillet, not poached. Until one morning the hen house was silent. I walked into a crime scene of dead chickens. Uneaten, their necks were bitten and broken.

Paw prints in the dirt revealed a furry poacher had prowled into their midst. It was really sad. Our county generously had a fund for such losses and we got a welcomed bounty payment for our poached hens and their eggs.

I recently read an Our Daily Bread devotional written by Mike Wittmer titled “Little Foxes.” It quoted “Catch us the foxes, the little foxes that spoil the vines, For our vines have tender grapes.” (Solomon 2:15)

Loving our wives needs to be safe from marriage-poachers. I have loved my Precious nearly 60 years. She so deserves provision, protection, nurturing and cherishing. And that meant for the children, too.

“DON’T MESS WITH MAMA!”

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for my wife, chickens, children and eggs. Please help us to enjoy poached eggs … and ward off any poachers. In JESUS’ name. Amen.

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!