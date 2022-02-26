D. JAKE ROBERTS: Ominous anonymity

Only on TV have I watched a pride of lions do their deal. On average a lion will eat 11 pounds of meat a day (that’s over two tons a year). Each local mountain lion eats about 52 deer each year.

I’ve been close to a mountain lion, but never seen one from my treestand.

Perched on a hill one morning I heard what sounded like a woman screaming about three hundred yards away. Immediately, the adjacent pasture resounded with thundering hooves of fenced-in horses.

Simultaneously, what I estimate to be “every” coyote in the area began to howl. That was OMINOUS, which is defined as something threatening is going on…something bad is about to happen!

A week later a mountain lion was struck and killed on the Burlington Northern tracks below the hill.

One of our most famous authors is named ANONYMOUS and often will have a pseudo-name to keep their actual identity hidden from the public. Al-Anon is intended to be a safe, identity-free environment while recovering from dreaded alcoholism.

On-line anonymity is rampant. Evil lurks behind many unsubstantiated, untrue, unkind, malicious comments by anonymous donors.

I admit that back when I was on Facebook the first time, it only lasted for nine hours. The computer was quickly inundated with requests to be friends. It was de-activated right away.

I had naively profiled my schools, business, church, interests and other personal information. Whew! Didn’t see that coming.

A month or so later I still wanted to search some Facebook acquaintances so I re-activated the account and hid my identity (or so I thought) under a secret name. Sigh.

Not long after, postings appeared about all kinds of uninteresting stuff (to me).

My teen-aged grandkids pointed out mistakes I had been making so I recognized all this was above my age-grade.

Peace replaced the daily demand for time, typing and favorite photos of outdoor adventures. The trade-off, of course, is that I now live in ignorance of what’s currently happening with friends and family. This presumed anonymity led to ominous posts. I prefer peace.

Kudos to those of you who are socially adept at the skills required to navigate your Facebook account.

Some anonymity makes perfect sense. Ominous anonymity can be destructive.

Lurking secretly behind destructive comments, is an unaccountability that leaves wounded hearts in the wake. It’s long been my practice to immediately discard hurtful, harmful anonymous communications. It’s cowardly and avoids reconciliation and relationship-building.

On the other hand, God’s word says “Open rebuke is better than love carefully concealed. Faithful are the wounds of a friend.” (Proverbs 27:5,6)

True friendship loves deeply enough to expose sin and serve us in overcoming our failures.

One of the greatest truths is that we are to excel at edifying and encouraging one another. (I Corinthians 14:12) And, even some of that is justifiably anonymous. A gift given in secret leaves the recipient scratching their head, being very grateful, yet without knowing whom to thank.

Love is the greatest way of all. God IS love (1 John 4:16) and He has left us with the two greatest commandments ever. 1) Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. 2) Love your neighbor as yourself. (Mark 12:30, 31)

Can you picture Russia loving Ukraine? Truckers being loved by Trudeau? Michigan loving Ohio State?

Ominous anonymity is destructive.

Edifying (building up) is constructive.

We get to choose this day how we will convey our identity. Random acts of kindness like paying backward to the shopper behind you, sending a note of gratitude (even anonymously) can be a product of a loving, joyful heart. What do, and will, you choose?

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for being, and authoring, love. We love You, too, in JESUS’ name. Amen

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!