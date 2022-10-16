D. Jake Roberts: One day is as a thousand years

It’s the season when we’re now permitted to spend time in a treestand with our bow at the ready. Maybe there will be an encounter today with a handsome whitetail buck, and yet more often, and more likely, the elusive one will stealthily avoid any encounter this day.

My adage for this is, “Except the Lord brings a deer by, he who hunts, hunts in vain.” Once again, we are not in control. Sin is defined as missing the mark. It’s an archery term. If you’ve ever strung an arrow and released it toward a practice target, you have undoubtedly, at some time (perhaps often), missed that bullseye in the middle. It’s like the professional baseball pitcher who invariably at some time will fire a wild pitch ... or the golfer errantly driving their ball into the woods or pond … or the batch of cookie batter that a seasoned baker fails to include a certain essential ingredient.

It seems like a thousand years drag by when anticipating our next longed for encounter, and yet it seems like but a day when you were last there standing in its midst. That’s life. We are relegated to, and bound by, that daily thing called time. It marches on, flies by, stands still, and catches us off-guard. At times, there’s never enough of it. And, at other times, there’s just way too much time spent in waiting impatiently. Anticipation floods our soul. It’s nearly time!

“As for God, His way is perfect.” (2 Samuel 22:31 and Psalm 18:30, NKJV) And there’s this awesome truth about the Lord: “But, beloved, do not forget this one thing, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:8, 9, NKJV) and “For a thousand years in Your sight are like yesterday when it is past.” (Psalm 90:4, NKJV)

God is obviously not bound by time. Eternity past, the present, and eternity future are alike to Him. He knows the end from the beginning. “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End,” says the Lord, “Who is and Who was and Who is to come, the Almighty.” I take great personal and enduring comfort, and so can you, that as David we can believe this truth; “But as for me, I trust in You, O Lord; I say, “You are my God. My times are in Your hand…” (Psalm 31:14, 15, NKJV) In regard to our perspective of “time”, there’s no time like the present. “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2, NKJV) We have no time to waste.

For me, the deaths of friends and loved ones best demonstrate the reality of one day is as a thousand years. I try and contact folks on the anniversary dates of the passing of their loved one. The first year seems the toughest overall. It’s been the first time for so much. For example, the first Christmas, anniversary, birthday and so many additional personal and intimate memories. And for years following that death, God comforts and walks us through it, though we never get over it. Deep love carries deep grief. The math: If 1 day = 1,000 years, then a year ago is about three and a half minutes ago. Two thousand years ago is but two days ago.

PRAYER NUGGET: Today, Lord we thank you and worship you. Please walk with us, and comfort us in our grief. We are in awe that with You a day is as a thousand years.

Please remember … You are deeply loved.