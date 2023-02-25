Sheesh! I’m glad there’s an easier way to say things.

Ethology, I learned, is the science of an objective study of animal behavior, especially under natural conditions. Oh. That describes sitting in a treestand perfectly, ranching, keeping a zoo, veterinary medicine, the humane society, or maybe being a teacher or principal.

This objective study leads to identifying motives for learning and knowing how to recognize, identify, analyze and categorize these various behaviors. A parent wants to be equipped for raising healthy productive children. A vet is interested in the health and welfare of domesticated animals, primarily, and their studies lead to remedies and quality of life for the animals and owners they serve. Ranchers and pet owners are typically skilled in observing natural animal behavior. Zookeepers rely on this science. Hunters, trappers and birdwatchers spend hours observing.

If you’re great with cats, chickens, canines and cattle then you can pat yourself on the back for knowing, understanding and applying an ethical and caring ethology.

Ethos is the sentiment or guiding beliefs of a person, group or institutions. SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) are loud and clear in their beliefs toward animals.

Ethics are the disciplines dealing with what is good or bad with a moral duty and obligation. Every owner of an animal, every hunter, trapper, cattleman, pet owner, movie maker or school person has specific legal guidelines to ensure the welfare of animals and children under their care, responsibility and jurisdiction. All of us are subject to these laws of our land that provide credible boundaries and ramifications for violators of these protective rights for any living animal.

Despite a growing disparity in our land for the distinction of good or bad, there remains the call for a renewed commitment and devotion to overcome this fractured capacity to even agree on what’s good or bad. Who is the authority that can design the path for a “good and ethical” approach to caring for both wildlife and the domestic animal kingdom alike with a positive “ethos”?

The solution lies in part to those very discoveries of ethology. It’s “good” to protect the natural behaviors innate within each critter leading to a secure future for their generational survival. It’s not OK to be a poacher. Wildlife management is expected to be wise in maintaining limits of harvesting. Animal control personnel serve the community in holding pet owners to accountability for licensure and being a just plain good neighbor.

A mountain lion should not be allowed to roam our city streets. One Sunday morning all the neighborhood yappers and howlers (speaking of animals here and not people, of course) were highly agitated. My first thought was a need for animal control of the neighbors’ dogs. Later, I learned a mountain lion had been sighted and treed three houses away. Kudos to the neighborhood howlers and yappers. It’s their natural behavior. Animal Control solved the problem.

The Creator of all critters also equipped them with natural behaviors … ostriches with heads in the sand, porcupines with their quills in the face of predators, reproductive rituals of deer and prairie chickens, Opossums playing ‘possum, cottontail capers, jiving sandhill cranes, hissing and screaming felines, baying beagles, hard-headed woodpeckers rat-a-tat-tatting our telephone poles, etc.

Let’s be ethical and have our ethos founded in love and truth. As each of us exercises our personal bias in the ethology of animal life, it would be good to remember that God created every cell and being with all their distinct behaviors and He declared “It was good." (Genesis 1:4, 10, 12, 18, 21, 25, 31) If God says it’s good, then we should, too.

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for all Your creation. In Jesus’ name. Amen.