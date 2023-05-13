Springtime is absolutely one of life’s grandest experiences. Consider my neighbors and neighborhood, for example.

As days vacillate between incredible sunshine and deafening thunderstorms bringing an undeniable deluge, dreadful storms change welcomed pitter-patters of massive raindrops on our roofs into a sudden fiercely wind-driven icy clatter on sidewalks, vehicles and tin roofs. Our roof has been replaced seven times during our 32-year occupancy, so far. Each new set of shingles comes with a 50-year (lifetime) warranty, making insurance more affordable when these are tacked onto our aging sub-roof.

Today, I mowed our greening lawn beneath a sun-shower of warmth and a perspiration-stained T-shirt and ball-cap. The filled barrels for yard waste were wheeled to their nest in the alley, readied and awaiting the promised trash pick-up on Friday. Later this afternoon, I also marveled at a welcomed two-inch downpour. Then it happened. Hail, hail as the bouncy ice-pellets arrived. Fortunately, this time they were merely pea-sized. Whew. No new roof — this time. Maybe later there will come an occasion for an eighth new roof. Time will tell.

Our 5-year old neighbor boy across the street has traded off his training wheels. Mom and dad took turns jogging alongside the pedaling tyke’s bike with a steady, secure and loving hand gripping the back of his seat as he scrambled during his newfound balancing act — until they weren’t. They were judiciously “letting go." This will go down as springtime 2023 when the youngster “let go” to skillfully pedal all by himself with joyful squeals and laughter. What an accomplishment! Attaboy!

Our next door neighbor to the south has a giant Crabapple tree umbrella-ing (a verb) his backyard, our shared fence line and garage. It’s springtime and the prolific pink blossoms are absolutely gorgeous. Their sunlit panoply is beyond description.

The Bible has a description and declaration that says, ”For the administration of this service not only supplieth the want of the saints, but is abundant also by many thanksgivings unto God; Whiles by the experiment of this ministration they glorify God for your professed subjection unto the gospel of Christ, and for your liberal distribution unto them, and unto all men; And by their prayer for you, which long after you for the exceeding grace of God in you. Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift!” (2 Corinthians 9:12-15)

Pink crabapple blossoms are an indescribable gift from God. Thank You, God! However, they were no match for today’s windstorm and hail. Their petals were forced to “let go." Infantile buds will become the next season’s ripened crabapples. It’s a marvel. Meanwhile our walks and windshields are pink carpets of dislodged petals. After all, it’s springtime.

And not only that, our next door neighbor to the north pulled us aside and gave us a beautiful card with a photograph and an invitation to “Save the date." Yup, she’s “letting go” of mom and dad to cleave to the man she loves. Nuptials will be taking place. It’s springtime, a time for “letting go.” She’s getting married. And we plan to be there. We saved the date.

I’m enjoying and marveling and thanking God for this year’s springtime (my 80th. I can’t remember the first several, of course). Some “letting go” is highly strenuous, painful, tragic, emotional and stressful. I’ve had a part in many funerals and the grief that attends “letting go” can be nearly unbearable. Some deaths are natural and peaceful. Others not at all. In it all, thanks be to God for gifting us with His Son, Jesus to take our sin upon Himself. That’s an indescribable gift. It’s not always springtime.

PRAYER NUGGET: Tykes, pedals, bikes, pink petals, the way of a man with a maiden, nuptials. I have heard it said during times of prayer to, “Let go, and let God." Father we release to You all our cares, griefs, anxieties and burdens. We love you, too. In Jesus’ name. Amen.