D. JAKE ROBERTS: Pick a Lamb

I’m a big fan of 4-H — Head, Heart Hands and Health.

Youth developing passion for their passions, from growing to grooming to grading to graduating. Youngsters in charge of decision-making. “Projects” galore that satisfy and occupy such a wide variety of interests and skills from ages eight to 18.

The 4-H pledge is a call for commitment and excellence. It reads as follows: “I pledge My HEAD to clearer thinking, My HEART to greater loyalty, My HANDS to larger service, and My HEALTH to better living, for My club, my community, my country and my world.”

I also appreciate catchy mottos that speak to character and fidelity. Here’s the 4-H motto: “Make the Best Better.”

It’s such a treat to walk the barns where pigs, cows, chickens, rabbits, guineas and guinea pigs, horses, dogs, goats, llamas and ducks are in holding pens being prepared to be shown, and then very likely become subject to the melodic auctioneer. It’s slaughter-only lambs beckoning to the motivated bidders. In one sense, it even carries an aura of betrayal. The animals typically carry “pet names,” and youngsters often become deeply saddened at the prospect of what is about to take place (Mary loved her little lamb), though a handsome paycheck usually softens the sadness.

As we think about the Jewish Passover today, it’s good to look at another “show your sheep-day.” This day often included youngsters who had either prepared their pet lamb for this day or they would witness the necessary purchase of a market lamb.

Lamb standards were strict. The lamb had to satisfy Jewish laws calling for a healthy, unblemished lamb to pass a rabbi’s scrutiny for sacrificial slaughter. This once-a-year lamb-selection ritual was part of a weeklong celebration beginning on what later would be

dubbed “Palm Sunday.”

It was like a sale barn atmosphere for a family to buy their lamb. Good lamb for a good price. When I think of the word “cute,” I picture a young frolicking, bucking, baa-ing lamb. Soon, it would be time to obediently offer up the family sacrificial lamb. Selection day would soon yield to sunset. Families would likely be having deep and hearty conversation and teaching times.

As we absorb our Bible instruction, we see that Jesus’ ride into Jerusalem was a particularly festive entry served by a backdrop of a boisterous crowd shouting “Hosanna, blessed is He Who comes in the name of the Lord.” They expected a king to deliver them from Roman oppression. It was a moment when Jesus wept. The soldiers were keeping close watch over the potentially volatile crowd as a King greater than Caesar was riding into town. And the omniscient (all knowing) Jesus knows well the future of Jerusalem.

As he neared Jerusalem, His weeping words were, “If you had known, even you, especially in this your day, the things that make for your peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes. For days will come upon you when your enemies will build an embankment around you, surround you and close you in on every side, and level you, and your children within you, to the ground; and they will not leave in you one stone upon another, because you did not know the time of your visitation.” (Luke 19:42)

Like John the Baptizer said, “Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world.” The selected, unblemished, perfect Lamb for the feast of Passover. Beaten, scourged, crucified, dead, buried and raised from the dead! “All hail King Jesus!

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for lambs. For loving us so much that You sent Your Son, the Lord Jesus as The Lamb of God to die for my sins. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!