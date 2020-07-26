Well here’s Day #2 of the 3-day outing. The clothes and waders hung by the heater fan in my room after my not-so-spiritual baptism on Day #1.
The waders are dry now (inside and out), my clothes are dry now, my fishing vest is dry now, and now I feel freshly educated on the inadvisability of wading the too-high river waters, hoping I will have been found teachable. So now it’s Sunday morning and it’s off to Alcova Baptist Church.
Loved it.
Having spent 10 years with Precious as a missionary-pastor in rural Wisconsin and Ohio, this felt like old-home week. A loving personable pastor, and his wife, spending time feeding and tending a small and special gathering of Wyoming “sheep.”
Their prayer time was heaty, timely and personal, they truly care for one another there. It was very welcoming for this old visitor-guy. Truly, God is everywhere present simultaneously, big GOD, great GOD!
So, my plan was to fling flies in the afternoon. It was blazing hot. Instead, I opted for a long afternoon snooze in a room blessed with AC. Then, it was back to the river.
A river guide had warned me (I confessed to him the previous day’s “baptism”) “if your toe is in water, you’re too close.”
Awkwardly, I would walk the river bank keeping my toes out of the water while feebly flinging a fly into the high water. My only catch this day would be dark green clingy weeds enveloping my fly. I’m looking forward to writing next week’s column about day #3, which will be titled “TANGLED WEBS.”
Day 3’s river guide would point out that trout don’t like pooh on the fly and would reject it every time. Therefore it was important to “Pick ’er clean.”
It’s a tedious task. There would be green pooh on the bobber, the weights and all three flies. It’s frustrating to pick ‘er clean.
Oh and keep your eye out. In the cool of the evening there was a prairie rattlesnake vying for my trail space. He serpentined his way across the path to the cadence of its own drum-rattle. No contest!
Take all the path you want!
One of my vices is being a banjo picker. I’ve always been lured to the sound of a popping banjo back-up. A banjo teacher once counseled me to “Pick ‘er clean”. Showy, fast-speed picking that is sloppy and indistinct is painful to listen to (as is my own slow picking I’ve been told). It’s better to slow it down and make sure it’s accurate and clean. (Reminded me of my early childhood days with hay fever and a runny nose…then, too, it was wise to pick ‘er clean.)
Never picked a banjo in a treestand, but many tunes would swim in my head while perched and poised for a hunt. Sin is the haunting, ever-present and nagging piece of debris in life that needs to be picked clean.
Our Bible alerts us that, “… since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto JESUS, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:1,2) Jesus said , “Follow me and I will make you “fishers of men” (Mark 1:17) Lay it aside, pick ‘er clean.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father please help us keep clean hooks and lay aside invading sin. Please help us pick ‘er clean. Thank you for rivers, trout, flies, banjos and dry clothes . . .and YOU!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
