D. JAKE ROBERTS: Ping-Ponged

Did you ever play ping pong? Did ping-pong ever play you?

It’s often referred to as table tennis and is one of those indoor games you can choose to play in the comfort of your own home. Do you know the rules? In some regards it’s similar to tennis, in that you can only score when you have the “serve”.

And yet it has some unique rules of its own. Your serve must bounce first on your side of the net. It’s highly competitive. Finely-tuned skills can be developed giving the player a decided advantage. To win you have to have two more points than your opponent. Typically a game ends at 21 points (sometimes 15).

It’s terrific for high school and college-aged students but can be enjoyed in later years as well. It’s called a “lifetime” game, appropriate for any aged player. We had family tourneys growing up and then my bride’s family had some hilarious touch football games and ping-pong matches.

It was boisterous. It was a bantering laced with serious trash talk. Wow was it fun!

In April of 1971 a USA table tennis team was invited into communist China and for eight days, 15 ping pong diplomats competed behind the bamboo curtain. It was said to have helped reshape world history. There’s a documentary titled, “How Ping-Pong Saved the World”. Ping-pong is the third largest sport after football and Cricket. Apparently its roots are in Victorian England, where in the late 1800’s wealthier families would play after dinner using the dining room table. Estimated to be the most expensive paddle is the Butterfly Zhang Jike Super ZLC FL Pro-Line With Bryce High Speed. It’s priced on one site for $525.97 (Interesting). The Chinese are currently the best there is at the sport … for now.

One of a treestand’s frequent views is competition at its fiercest. A survival of the fittest existence … a to-the-death confrontation amongst nearly every species … of insects, birds and critters. At river’s edge, it’s witnessed all over again amongst beavers, otters, mink, fish and frogs fighting in their one-on-one face-offs.

Best of all for me was our ping-pong matches with the kids who enjoyed finally defeating Dad. We set a goal to do the Proverb of the day over three months during their junior year of high school.. 31 Proverbs made it easily conducive to get all the way through every Proverb in the Bible three times. This three-month investment into the hearts of these young people that I love dearly was very productive. So, that was the routine …p ing-pong, read the proverb of the day, and discuss a verse that stood out to you.

And so it was. My kids got ping-pong-ed and daily proverb-ed. Might be one of the smartest things I ever did as a dad. I know it was great for me. Proverbs is a practical book for living your life. Fourteen times the phrase “the fear of the Lord” crops up in the book of Proverbs. C.I. Scofield defines this phrase as a “reverential trust, with an hatred of evil”. Proverbs gives us amazing directions for marriage, parenting, work, education, farming, employee/employer relationships and basic advice on how to serve and treat folks. I have leaned heavily on these truths for living life.

The fear of the Lord is: the beginning of knowledge and wisdom, to hate evil, a treasure, and a fountain of life. I’ve been ping-ponged and proverb-ed.

How about you?

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for ping-pong and the Proverbs and children, We have hidden your word in our heart that we might not sin against you.

We trust you and we hold you to be worthy of reverence and high praise. We worship you in Jesus’, your son’s holy name, Amen.

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!