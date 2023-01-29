D. Jake Roberts: Practical prizes for perseverance

Simply stated, it pays to persevere … to not quit. Survival grants another day of life. Trials and tests are life’s pillars. Cowards, and weaklings succumb to the powers of various trials and darkness. Survival of the fittest … it pays to be fit.

I’ve been stirred and intrigued by brave survival stories. The animal kingdom is constantly tested by predators, fatigue and the instincts to continue onward, like fowls flying into the face of foul weather, embryos and newborns hanging on for dear life, victims of shipwrecks and automobile wrecks, the loss of loved ones accompanied by a terrifying grief.

Having raised four children to adulthood, marriage, childbearing and childrearing on their own, there were multiple harrowing moments of fearful encounters with life and death. Somehow, they survived. I once remarked, “It’s a miracle they ever reach the age of five years old.” Not all do or can.

Recently, I read of the incredible path for Opossum newborns to wend their way to awaiting life-giving milk reservoirs on their marsupial mamas’ tummies. As many as 20 newborn babies could fit into a teaspoon. Though God equips them with powerfully clawed front feet designed to climb upward (scientists call this “negative geotropism” — moving in the opposite direction of gravitational pull, requiring mama to be in a standing position during the trek) to latch onto any available remaining pinhead-sized nipple. Not all arrive. With as many as 20 searchers and normally only between 11 to 17 nipple-links to life it’s an arduous race to survive. To fail at this race is to perish — no prize. This God-given design continues to populate our backyards with persevering ‘possum families (Volume II of “Character Sketches” by the Institute of Basic Life Principles).

Annually, college football teams vie for unusual trophies such as an old oaken bucket, a little brown jug, a bronze boot, a milk can, Okefenokee Oar, Jeweled Shillelagh, or an old oil can. Though low in cash value, they are envied rewards for gridiron perseverance.

All of life’s infancy survival rates are subject to a quality mama committed to nurturing her dependent newborns. A friend who raises rabbits notes that some does make better moms. Helpless little ones squirm at the paws of their mamas. Mankind is at the mercy and fate of anyone who will give them opportunity to be born, live and survive until adulthood. Factors include birth or miscarriage, nurture, provision, protection and whatever degree of cherishing feeds growth and development. Somewhere along the line an infant transitions into a self-feeding child capable of dressing and potty-ing themselves.

The grand language, love, is likely the greatest contributor for a healthy growth toward maturity. Self-worth, survival, and positive contribution by community all are prizes for perseverance through tough times. The Bible teaches, “Blessed is the man that perseveres under trials: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him.” (James 1:12)

My line of “work” (and likely yours, too) is constantly invaded by deaths of infants, fatal accidents, terminal illnesses, relational breakups, emotional/physical/mental wounds, custody battles, adultery, pornography, suicides and uncontrolled indulgence in alcohol, drugs and other abuses. It’s more than we can handle on our own. I’m so grateful we can respond to the Lord Jesus and His invitation to “Come unto Me all ye that are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28) In Isaiah 1:18 another invitation appeals for us to “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow.” That’s great news.

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for your plan to bless us for persevering under trials. Thank you that your forgiveness and cleansing frees us from evil by confessing and forsaking our sin. Please help us to “run for the prize” (Philippians 3:14). In Jesus’ name. Amen.