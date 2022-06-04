D. Jake Roberts: Rift-Raft

The definition of riffraff is “disreputable persons.”

Today’s column is not about that. It is about safely navigating certain bodies of water, and about geological faults, rifts or fissures that result in a shift of tectonic plates … an earthquake. The Richter scale is an open-ended logarithmic scale for expressing the magnitude of a seismic disturbance (such as an earthquake) in terms of the energy dissipated in it, with 1.5 indicating the smallest earthquake that can be felt, 4.5 an earthquake causing slight damage, and 8.5 a very devastating earthquake, according to the Merriam Webster dictionary.

Living near the Scotts Bluff Monument has given rise to many geological questions. What happened to cause these gigantic upheavals of earth and stone? They are the heart and soul of our local beauty which beckon thousands of visitors each year to take in the wonder and awe of it all. Apparently, Nebraska has a significant rift, or fault, labeled the Nebraska-Kansas fault.

California has at least 20 known rifts, or faults. One of its most famous is the San Andreas. It’s a dextral strike-slip. In 1906, there was an 8.25 mag. Earthquake and a 6.9 mag. in 1989. Today, this 807-mile rift is our concern for a potential cataclysm to dump a significant portion of California into the Pacific Ocean. Wikipedia describes another huge rift as The Great Rift Valley, a series of contiguous geographic trenches, approximately 4,300 miles in total length, that runs from Lebanon in Asia to Mozambique in Southeast Africa, including along the Jordan river bordering Israel and Jordan).

Rifts are the heart of fearing great and damaging earthquakes poised to be unleashed at any moment. A “rift” also can describe a serious break in family or friend relationships. Many of us have experienced such rifts. The Bible has much to say about mending and developing wholesome and edifying relationships. I’m praying for the healings of many relationships at this reading. Henry David Thoreau describes my heart-throb for rivers, “Rivers are a constant lure to the adventurous instinct in mankind.” Rafts have fed this instinct as many float navigable rivers. Floating the mighty Mississippi was part of what made us embrace Mark Twain’s lovable characters of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn. One of my great joys was floating the river rapids of the Arkansas and Youghiogheny rivers. The approaching rapids would thunder and echo among the steep surrounding walls as our adrenaline rushes were building in wonderful anticipation. They didn’t disappoint. I’ve written before about encounters on life rafts. Great Lakes shipwrecks have provided some fascinating and heart-wrenching survivor accounts. Rafts constructed of hardwood slats mounted on multiple large, air-tight steel drums.

The haunting Gordon Lightfoot lyrics asked, “Does any one know where the love of God goes when the waves turn the minutes to hours? The searchers all say they’d have made Whitefish Bay if they’d put fifteen more miles behind ‘er. They might have split up or they might have capsized; they may have broke deep and took water. And all that remains is the faces and the names of the wives and the sons and the daughters.” (Sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald)

No rafts were launched. There were no survivors. All 29 sailors died that fateful Nov. 10th night in 1975. Life’s basic questions face us all. Who am I? What’s my purpose in life? When will I die? How will I die? And ultimately, what comes after death? Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10)

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for loving us so much you sent your Son, Jesus, our life raft. For speaking life into existence. For the gift of eternal life to all who will believe You and believe in You!

