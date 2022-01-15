D. JAKE ROBERTS: Rooted

A companion truth for being rooted is the practice of also being grounded. Rooted and grounded. We understand this picture by considering trees and cornstalks.
Farmers in dry lands appreciate the root systems of their crops, corn, in particular. That’s why hybrid corn is so relevant to the soil type and amount of summertime rainfall.
There’s a constant pressure to weed out the competition for precious moisture and nutrients. Gigantic Sequoia (Redwood) trees have massive root systems with a foundational grounding in their coastal, central California Santa Cruz Mountains. They’re the tallest trees on the planet.
The tallest of all is HYPERION at approximately 380 ft …that’s like 127 yards, Significantly higher than a football field is long. How do they withstand the turbulent winds? Rooted and grounded.
Actually the roots are only about 10 ft deep. But, they mingle and intertwine sideways with the roots of their family trees. They can angle out as far as a hundred feet from the trunk in all directions.
Blow wind, blow. HYPERION still stands. Also, the bark can be a foot thick and is designed to resist bugs, fungus and disease. It’s even highly fire tolerable. Check out Sempervirens Fund, (https://sempervirens.org/about/story/) devoted to protecting these redwoods since 1900.
Redwoods care for each other, can live to a thousand years, can make rain, serve many wild animals, and, sadly, only 5% remain since the 1850s. Rooted and grounded is a powerful picture of what love does.
The Bible has this to say in Ephesians 3:14: “ For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, from whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named, that He would grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with might through His Spirit in the inner man, that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”
No wonder God’s two greatest commandments are to love the Lord Your God with all your heart and to love your neighbor as yourself. Rooted and grounded … in love! Also, we are encouraged to “continue in the faith, grounded and steadfast…” (Colossians 1:23) My old mentor used to proclaim that “The proof is in the continuance”.
The parable of the sower teaches that the Word of God lands on 4 types of soil (the heart of man) That which is rooted and grounded in fertile soil, free of rocks, withstands tough times, tough people, the deceitfulness of riches, the cares of this world and the hovering enemy waiting to devour the precious seed. (Matthew 13).
Elsewhere JESUS teaches that He is the vine (well rooted and grounded) and that we are the branches capable of bearing much fruit…only as we are in Him.
“Abide in Me (JESUS), and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in Me. “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing. (John 15:4, 5)
PRAYER NUGGET: Almighty God, thanks for great big trees. Please help us to be rooted and grounded in love. In JESUS’ name, amen.
(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!