D. Jake Roberts: Seed, worm, insect and berry birds

It takes a special bird. They are called frugivores. Robins, chickadees, cedar waxwings, bluebirds, mockingbirds and catbirds all “fill the bill” (or beak if you will). Frugivores need specific and edible berries. I’m extra fond of chickadees. My wife’s mom nicknamed her “Chickadee.”

In addition to feeding on tiny red berries, chickadees are also prolific feeders of seeds. I patiently stood very near my folks’ hanging bird feeder with seeds in my hand. One day one of these flitting black-caps perched on my thumb and imbibed on a few seeds. It felt as though I had intruded into nature’s domain to find a special satisfaction in the calm of this moment.

But it’s the robin that shops with a most diverse grocery list. Though not big on seeds as cardinals are … her shopping list consists of millers, grasshoppers and moths of any sort. To momentarily roost on a blade of grass in the presence of a swooping robin is the end of the road. They just don’t stand a chance. Berries beg for mercy: Nearly any berry will suffice for a hungry robin.

Our red cherry tree was the gathering spot for a voracious team of robins. I still marvel at their capacity to quickly strip the tree of all the bright red fruit. If we were going to enjoy a cherry pie, it would be necessary to quickly enter the fierce competition and join the pickers’ fray.

Bird droppings demonstrate their seasonal berry diet. Our driveways, cars, birdbaths and smeared windows tell the splattered tale of berry seasons.

Oh, and during one summer’s berry season, it was warm enough to call for car windows to snuggle down in the car door slots to allow a welcomed, refreshing breeze to pass through. Air traffic control allowed one robin’s flight pattern to permit a high speed pass-through of its own. And, sure enough, the console became the recipient of a chokecherry-laden bombing. I couldn’t believe that just happened. It all took less than two seconds!

But it’s the rich, moist, new-mown lawn that is the hiding place for some of earth’s greatest underground treasures. As slimy creatures efficiently wormed their way amid their burrows near the surface, they became dinner. A robin would lower and cock its head sideways; patiently motionless, it would listen and look closely. SLAM! The battle for survival was in full swing. The robin would tug and the worm would wiggle-resist to no avail. Once pulled from its secure home, the wiggler would now be the sole object of the worm’s new short-lived burrow. The happy robin would gradually slurp the wiggly underground treasure, spaghetti-like, to a purposeful (at least for the robin) demise.

It reminds me somewhat of the coming judgment for believers in the Lord Jesus Christ. “ For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ. Now if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble; Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is. If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward. If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.” (I Corinthians 3:11-15)

Three of those works are surfacy. But those underground treasure-works from the heart are highly valuable. They have to be mined. And fire reveals that refined value. And great is the reward in heaven.

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, we marvel at Your creation. We have studied the fowl of the air and notice how You care for them. Thank You for caring for and providing our every need. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!