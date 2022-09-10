D. JAKE ROBERTS: Seeking, finding and entering … Refuge

A refuge is a safe place.

Here can be found protection from storms, predators, attacks and all enemies. I witnessed a fleet-hooved fawn giving it its all. It had to flee the onslaught of the faster hungry coyote in pursuit of its morning groceries. No refuge emerged. No safe haven for this loudly bleating fawn that day. It was its last day.

Rabbits, though being pretty low on the food-chain would often have an escape to the refuge of their bramble-patches and underground burrowed holes. Turkeys can take refuge in the heights of branches of cottonwoods and elms. Trout can scurry to weeds and tree branches in their underwater refuge. Muskrats and beavers can usually make their way to burrows in the river banks.

We the people find refuge, as well as solace, in many places. Our homes can be a shelter from storm and invasion. The best refuges are close at hand in time of need, and durable enough to weather any storm.

The Bible’s 61 occurrences of the word “refuge” have a great deal to say about God, our refuge. The eternal God is your refuge. And underneath are the everlasting arms is found in Deuteronomy 33:27. In 2nd Samuel 22, we read, “The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; The God of my strength, in whom I will trust; My shield and the horn of my salvation, My stronghold and my refuge; My Savior, You save me from violence. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; So shall I be saved from my enemies. Psalm 9:9 says “The Lord also will be a refuge for the oppressed, A refuge in times of trouble. And those who know Your name will put their trust in You; For You, Lord, have not forsaken those who seek You.”

The following truth from Psalm 46 brings great comfort. “God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear…” From Proverbs 14 we find, ” In the fear of the Lord there is strong confidence, And His children will have a place of refuge. The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life,

Live in fear or, run to God our very present refuge.

The twin towers were a safe refuge … until they weren’t. Evil had plotted and initiated and carried out one of America’s most horrific tragedies. And when the planes’ noses had flown into the refuge, a grave evil and form of hell had been unleashed … forever leaving for us an historical blemish including the death of 2,996 lives.

Twenty-one years ago on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 19 Islamic terrorists hijacked four planes in a coordinated attack. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City while the others went to Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

You have to be 25 years of age or older to have any personal recall of this tragic event. I’m sure today’s 21st anniversary of 9-11 will stimulate many TV documentaries and news releases, carrying many images and memories of that fateful day. We have become accustomed to the language of “Ground Zero,” first responders, national outcry, revenge, hate, frustration and inconsolable grief.

Seeking, finding and entering any form of refuge for many that day was elusive and fatal. If you are a born-again believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, this is the only hell you will ever know or experience. If you are one who refuses to receive Jesus as your savior, then this brief sojourn in life will be the only heaven you will ever know or experience.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Lord Jesus, for being our refuge!