So, what really matters most to you?

If we could ask that question of a rabbit, it may likely squeal or thump out, “I think brushy cover, some fresh greens and lotsa babies.” A whitetail deer might bleat out, “Fresh leaves on a Russian Olive tree, corn, hay, beans, fresh water and maybe a set of twins this spring.” A mountain lion may hiss out, “A rabbit, or a deer.”

A quarter of the feline mommas would likely still be tending last year’s litter while yet about half of the eligible cat mommas are hoping for a healthy set of quadruplets this kit season. Of course, the coarse reply of a monogamous slap-happy beaver might resound with “Another large riverside tree to be attacked by my large, ever-growing and nasty dark orange chisel-teeth.” The three-year-old females are eager beavers to have a go at raising the annual fresh litter of between one and four kittens. Water matters, safety matters and fresh food all matters the most to the animal kingdom.

For Rockefeller it was “One more dollar.” To a professional baseball pitcher, it might be his “earned run average (ERA),” or winning the Cy Young award. To a professional football player, it might be a Super Bowl ring. To a pregnant wife, it might be the delivery of a full-term, healthy baby. The father of a son might list, “raising a godly and mature young man” as what matters most to him. The matter-most-list of a particularly brilliant high school student might include taking the PSAT/NMSQT during their third year (junior) and hoping to achieve one of the 7,250 “finalist” scores — 1,450 or higher out of a possible 1,520 points wins the best prizes. For a homeless person the matter-most list might include a good meal and warm environment to find rest. To an inmate it could be being paroled. To a spouse it could be being genuinely loved for her lifetime — “until death do them part.”

What matters most to God is seen in His gift to mankind. His only begotten son, Jesus given to any and every person who opens their heart’s door to receive His gift of eternal life. Sinners matter greatly to Him. Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not. Beloved, now are we the sons of God. — 1 John 3:1, 2

Here’s a brief quiz question. What matters most to you? Four surviving couriers approached Job to announce the theft of his donkeys, oxen, camels; the deaths of his sheep, servants, sons and daughters. It only took a few brief moments. Job was no longer among the wealthiest. He was now reduced to being a poor pauper. His grief-stricken wife declared, “Curse God and die.” The last three verses of Job 1 expose Job during his agonizing hours of unimaginable grief declaring what mattered most to him.

Then Job arose, and rent his mantle, and shaved his head, and fell down upon the ground, and worshipped, and said, ‘Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, And naked shall I return thither: The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord.’ In all this Job sinned not, nor charged God foolishly. — Job 1:20-22

Whew! Apparently, some things matter greatly — most things don’t. A few things matter the most to each of us.

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for declaring what matters to You. Thank You for challenging us to accurately measure what we treasure in our heart. Thank You for promising to never leave us nor forsake us. We love You, too. Blessed be the name of the Lord. May You find us falling to our knees during our darkest hours and worshipping You. Thank you for being the light of the world. In Jesus’ name. Amen.