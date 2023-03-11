It’s here … Daylight Savings Time has begun. Its inception was March 31, 1918 (105 years ago). Spring ahead (Fall back).

It’ll feel later than we think for a few days. You probably should have awakened an hour ago. It’s already 6 a.m. It feels like we should be enjoying that other hour of sleep. Will you be “on time” for church this morning?

“Time and tide waits for no man.” — Geoffrey Chaucer, author of "Canterbury Tales". Groan. I well remember English Literature class where we were assigned the memorization of a Canterbury Tales excerpt with appropriate old-English accent and enunciation … a brutal task for a high school junior more interested in the next basketball game or that pretty sophomore gal. And so it was: “Whan that Aprille with his shoures soote The droghte of March hath perced to the roote, And bathed every veyne in swich licour, Of which vertu engendred is the flour." Nailed it! I noticed there were several in our class that actually enjoyed it. I could barely wait until Math class.

This past week, I heard the high-altitude warble of some of Nebraska’s famed Sandhill cranes. I’m enthralled with their sound announcing that it’s springtime, now officially only eight days off. The lion of March has already raised its majestic, and kingly-roaring head with frigid temps, high winds and heavy snowfalls.

Lamb-like, the cranes and warm-temperature days herald the welcomed introit of green grass, budding trees and the antics of springtime courting capers among birds and humans alike. Most noticeable to me are the heroics of the locals, along with the border-hopping flocks of geese headed to cross the northern border into their Canadian homesteads. Their plaintiff honks are sounding-off.

It’s time for this annual rite of passage and season-shift. There are times the sky is replete with low-flying V's and medium-pitched voices from the local Canadian geese gaggles along with their newly partnered transients. The silence of late afternoon has been shattered. They seem oblivious to Daylight Savings. The upcoming generation of goslings awaits the consummation of their mom’s and dad’s practices for perpetuation of the species.

The spectacle is humorous to observe, yet is often subject to the skeptical perspectives of non-believers-in-Jesus. Nonetheless, it’s God who has prepared them to perpetuate the next crop of fuzzy little look-alike goslings to occupy local golf course fairways and greens (messy). Delicious morsels of new grass-blades are revealing themselves for hungry Canadian search-crews.

They typically return to a nightly river-roost to endure fickle freezing conditions. It’s a captivating site to drive during first daylight and see a sandbar with hundreds of sleeping geese with their heads tucked into their own personal goose-down jackets. As the sun and vapors rise, the river-bedroom is a magnificent sight.

Once awakened, their heads pop out and the honking begins. A mass lift-off ensues as they head to local corn and hay fields. What a masterful view prepared by Creator God as He equips the honkers for life. Soon, infant goslings will waddle in unison as a team, as they mature and prepare for their 10-15 year life expectancy. It’s a marvelous cycle of life. If it looks like a goose and honks like a goose, then it’s likely safe to deduce it is, in fact, a goose. Anyone concluding against this creation of God earns a “goose egg” (zero) on their grade card.

A friend shared this week that he ordered a chicken from Amazon. He said he also separately ordered an egg at the same time. All this was his attempt to answer the age old question of “which came first?"

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for all Your creation and for loving us as only You can do. We acknowledge You in how you prepare all animal life to perpetuate life itself. Thank you Lord Jesus for being the life and light of mankind. In Jesus’ name. Amen.