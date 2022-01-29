D. JAKE ROBERTS: Squirrel paws

I’m fascinated by two front paws of squirrels.
Our feeder bowl often accommodates the ravenous ones. They can sit there with their tails draped over the edge of the feed bowl and fill up with kernel after kernel after kernel (it’s really not a “feed bowl”… it’s actually a bird bath that won’t hold water any more…because…I inadvertently sliced holes in it attempting to wedge out the ice with a screwdriver).
It does well holding corn kernels, however. Living by a hand (paws)-to-mouth existence makes them very happy for my generous supply of corn and peanuts.
When the squirrel is locked in, the jays and starlings and turtle doves don’t stand a chance. The squirrel is feeder-chief!
Different personalities prevail as no two are identical. There’s this stoic one with nary a twitch. He parks for a half-hour gluttonously devouring kernel after kernel after kernel.
Then there’s “Twitchy”…a bundle of nerves, in constant motion…jumping between feeder to bath to feeder to bath to the ground with a soon return-leap to the feeder. He is constantly aware of everything around him … every sparrow, every car, every other squirrel.
It’s fascinating to observe his tiny and skilled little paws at work. They rapidly roll and mouth the corn kernels which he eventually swallows or runs off to my manicured yard with cheeks-full to bury the treasure for a future time.
Oh, and when they drink at one of the nearby birdbaths (non-leaking) with outstretched heads and stabilized paw positioning, their mouth touches the water and then for a LONG time they drink and drink and drink. But, the most fascinating observation for me is their tiny clawed paws.
“Twitchy’s” paws are in constant motion rapidly spinning each kernel for consumption. I honestly don’t know how one squirrel tummy can hold so many kernels!
Spin, spin, spin …chomp, chomp, chomp. Long skinny paws perpetually supply its tiny mouth with a feverish fervor.
My neighbor was less than fascinated by Twitchy and his family and his neighborhood friends that nest high in our cottonwoods. “They’re dirty little rodents” that clutter her yard with twigs that aren’t fit for any summertime lawn mower. And, every summer they produce litters of their same kind assuring the next generation there will be even more squirrels to contend with.
Another friend just refers to them as “tree rats.” Boon or bane?
My personal fascination is with Creator God Who thought up squirrels in the first place…for His glory. Those early morning aerialists defying gravity can be seen out-performing any circus’ trapeze artist ever. Leaping 6 ft through thin air to finally employ their landing gear of tiny paws and claws to safely grasp that eighth-of-an-inch twiglet only to dangle and sway their way to nibble springtime’s fresh tiny buds.
It’s not exactly like buying a box of Cheerios in the comfort of our local grocery vendor. I decided that Wheaties should one day feature Twitchy on their cornflake cover of famous athletes.
I MUST glorify God the Creator of these paws and claws. They serve their owners well in treetops and scurrying on the ground and, of course, enjoying their long drinks and many kernels of corn just outside my window as I’m breakfasting on my own bowl of Cheerios doused with honey. There’s even a vendor that will sell you Squirrel Paw earrings for a mere $40 with free shipping.
Bottom line: God made squirrels and their adroit paws and claws. I for one wish to acknowledge and worship the Lord JESUS Who is the Word of God, Who became flesh and dwelt among us and Who, according to John 1:1-14, created all things! WOW!
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Lord JESUS for creating climbing-paws and claws for each grey, red, flying, black and fox squirrel.
(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!