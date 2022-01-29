D. JAKE ROBERTS: Squirrel paws

I’m fascinated by two front paws of squirrels.

Our feeder bowl often accommodates the ravenous ones. They can sit there with their tails draped over the edge of the feed bowl and fill up with kernel after kernel after kernel (it’s really not a “feed bowl”… it’s actually a bird bath that won’t hold water any more…because…I inadvertently sliced holes in it attempting to wedge out the ice with a screwdriver).

It does well holding corn kernels, however. Living by a hand (paws)-to-mouth existence makes them very happy for my generous supply of corn and peanuts.

When the squirrel is locked in, the jays and starlings and turtle doves don’t stand a chance. The squirrel is feeder-chief!

Different personalities prevail as no two are identical. There’s this stoic one with nary a twitch. He parks for a half-hour gluttonously devouring kernel after kernel after kernel.

Then there’s “Twitchy”…a bundle of nerves, in constant motion…jumping between feeder to bath to feeder to bath to the ground with a soon return-leap to the feeder. He is constantly aware of everything around him … every sparrow, every car, every other squirrel.