D. JAKE ROBERTS: Stewardship's privilege and responsibility

Endangered species have been the object of much study, debate, enacted laws and a call for humankind to give caring attention to these various species.

An endangered species is a species that is very likely to become extinct in the near future, either worldwide or in a particular political jurisdiction. Endangered species may be at risk due to factors such as habitat loss, poaching and invasive species. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red Lists outlines the global conservation status of many species.

From Wikipedia, here’s a partial list from the critically endangered list: orangutans, gorillas and the black rhino; reptiles such as the Hawksbill sea turtle and Chinese alligator; amphibians such as the axolotl and green-eyed bush frog; and insects such as the rusty patched bumblebee and the golden-eyed stick insect. Today, the American Burying Beetle is present only in the U.S. states of Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nebraska.

Clearly most of us are not aware, or involved in, the preservation of most of these species. I continue to marvel at God’s incredible and amazing diversity of creation. The Biblical Creation accounts speak of the immense variety and kinds of various species of fish, fowl and animals. “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. Then God blessed them, and God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.’” (Gen 1:28)

I’ve heard it said that 10% of the fishermen catch 90% of the fish. “When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, The moon and the stars, which You have ordained, what is man that You are mindful of him, and the son of man that You visit him? For You have made him a little lower than the angels, and You have crowned him with glory and honor. You have made him to have dominion over the works of Your hands; You have put all things under his feet, all sheep and oxen— even the beasts of the field, the birds of the air, and the fish of the sea that pass through the paths of the seas. O Lord, our Lord, How excellent is Your name in all the earth!” (Psalm 8:3-9)

There are two Greek words that contain the term “house.” One is a house builder and is translated as “build up, or edify.” The other is house manager and is translated as “steward.” A clearly defined attribute of a steward is, "Moreover it is required in stewards that one be found faithful.” (1 Corinthians 4:2). “Pride of ownership” used to be a factor that real estate appraisers were asked to comment on regarding estimating the market value of the property. Factored into the comments were, are repairs up-to-date, does it give evidence of being cared for, is the yard showing pride of ownership? Effective age was also a factor. Some uncared-for homes built 10 years ago look to be 30 years old already, and conversely some cared-for 30-year-old homes appear to be fresh and only 10 years old.

Stewardship is a privilege … and a responsibility. This is a great opportunity to demonstrate our faithfulness with all God has placed in our care.

PRAYER NUGGET: Dear Heavenly Father, Creator of every star, every grain of sand, every hair on every head, every atom and element. Please teach and help us to be wise and faithful stewards … to Your glory! In Jesus’ name. Amen

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!