It happened again last Sunday. A happy Mother's Day was filled with gratitude (for most) at church last week.

Foremost, moms were presented an individually wrapped big chocolate chip cookie made by Subway. They were well received with gushes of gratitude, even from those weight-conscious moms. There were more cookies than moms present. No problem. (Didn’t want to be short.)

How can we best convey our love for Mom? The big cookie sorta came close. Fish can’t do this. Bird’s don’t. Most animals, if not all, don’t either. Uniquely, mammal moms have a period for expressing God’s designed capacity to nurse their young. It’s instinct and life depends upon it. A litter of kittens, puppies or bunnies are edgy when hungry and satisfied and napping once they are fed. So, what about a purring kitten, or a nuzzling pony, a squealing puppy, a parakeet trained to chirp out “thank you” or “I love you”?

Do they know it’s Mother's Day? During a church gathering, we are keenly aware of the incredible diversity of moms in our midst. That powerful Proverb 31:28 states, “Her children rise up and call her blessed." And therein lies the clash.

Not all moms have succeeded at being a “Proverbs 31 mom." Some moms often feel they have failed and fallen short. This gathering includes moms with young, dependent infants, moms who are pregnant, moms who have lost children, moms who aborted their child, moms who have 10 or more children, while others have carefully negotiated a specifically smaller number, moms whose addictions have permanently marred an offspring.

All moms had a mom. Most moms appreciate being acknowledged. One of life’s most painful grieving experiences is to hear a mom that lost a child (at any age and for whatever reason) say, “It seems just like yesterday at one moment, yet like decades in the next moment." Therein lies the chronological clash of attempting to “wrap one’s head around it."

How can we best convey our love for Mom? It ought to be spoken and/or written. Hopefully, while they’re still alive. It needs to be hearty and genuine. Often forgiveness has wielded its way past old wounds and disappointments.

Motherhood is not for wimps. Are you a mom? What’s your story? How many children? Lose any? Would you rather not think about this? One of the benefits of sitting in a treestand is that one can reflect and grapple with these rudimentary and constant chronological clashes.

If your mom has passed away a breath ago, or decades ago, Mother's Day has likely served to trigger your thoughts toward, and about, your mom. Maybe there were thoughts about being a mom or thoughts about the mom who gave birth to your children. Like my dad would sing, “If it wasn’t for your father, your mother wouldn’t be your mother so, give thanks for your father on Mother's Day!” Groan! He was so fun. I deeply miss them both.

Life is one time around, and no do-overs. Which heart did you bring to Mother's Day this past Sunday? It’s one of the few events that is relevant to every single one of us — for our mom, or as a mom.

I hope you enjoyed a happy Mothers Day. Remember, it’s now only 358 days until Mother's Day. You are very special to the God of all creation. Closing thought: “Breath." From that very first breath, usually induced by a swat on your rump, until our very last breath, may we be a chorus of voices that raise praise to the God of all creation. Thank You Lord, for Mom. And, thanks Mom!

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord Jesus for paving the way for sinner moms, sinner dads and sinner children to spend eternity in Your presence where chronologically, one day will be as a thousand years. (Psalm 90:4 and 2 Peter 3:8)

Please teach us how we can best convey our love to, and for, our mom. In Jesus’ name. Amen.