D. Jake Roberts: The Incredible Benefit of Giving Thanks

Before Thanksgiving Day, we often hear, as well as say and wish for folks a “Happy Thanksgiving.” “Will you be going anywhere?” “Will you be with family?” “Turkey? Ham? Cornish hen? Pie? Dressing?”

Afterward, the question is often asked, “How was your Thanksgiving?” Or “Did you have a happy Thanksgiving?” “Did you go anywhere?” “Were you with family?” “What did you have for your Thanksgiving dinner?”

And just like that, it’s another brick in the building of Thanksgiving legacy. It was my 78th and no two have been the same. At meal time the conversation often turns to asking “So, what are you thankful for this year?” The giving of thanks and Thanksgiving mark one of the most fascinating actions by mankind addressed in our Bibles.

There are 142 occurrences of giving thanks or thanksgiving. It doesn’t appear that fish or bugs or animals are capable of giving thanks. I’ve witnessed many youthful critters and their moms engaging in seemingly loving exchanges with perhaps a twinge of gratitude but that’s about it. Humans, on the other hand, are learners of the grand art of giving thanks. How many times has a young girl or boy been told to say, “thank you?” Gratitude has loomed as a wonderful antidote for self-centeredness, anger and bitterness. I believe that’s why the Word of God calls for us to, “…in everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you”? (I Thessalonians 5:18)

What liberation thankfulness brings, especially when we are facing our toughest trials, disappointments, betrayals and painful angry disputes. How freeing that is for our heart. That’s just not very natural, and not very likely, in some cases.

Though strenuous, His word says to do it…in everything. So, let’s!

Sometimes a gift is given with a “no thanks necessary.” It’s stirring to receive an anonymous gift, leaving us scratching our head as we ponder who it might have been from and how we wrestle with our longing to somehow convey our thanks. And it’s really a joy to give a gift anonymously … taking no credit for the kindness.

In the face of His ensuing blood sacrifice, burial and resurrection, Jesus had a final meal with twelve close learner-followers. There He would model thanksgiving for us by taking bread and a cup as He would give thanks to the Father. Interestingly, the Greek word for thanksgiving is εὐχαριστέω which is transliterated into English letters as eucharisté; which is where we get our term eucharist, the word for celebrating the body and blood of Jesus … our sacrificial Passover Lamb.

R.E.S.T. is a reminder of JESUS’s instruction to His disciples when He instituted communion (The Eucharist). I Corinthians 11 specifies when we do this we are to R = remember Me (JESUS), E = examine ourselves, for we S = Show His death ‘til He returns and T = tarry (wait for one another) for one another during the serving of this meal. Our Master is masterful regarding giving thanks.

He points to ten lepers and highlights the tenth one who returned to say thank you. (Luke 17:11-17) The prayers and hearts of the penmen of Psalms, and the New Testament overflowed with thanksgiving. So should ours.

As we gain experience, learn what our Master intends and teaches, and as we mature in the matter of praying, our thoughts increasingly resound with thanksgiving and praise. The apostle Paul modeled this in his letters recording his giving of thanks to God for every remembrance of those he loved and served.

I give thanks for you as I write this. I am a happy, thankful man.

PRAYER NUGGET: We give You thanks, Oh Father, for your amazing gift of eternal life! “Blessing and glory and wisdom, Thanksgiving and honor and power and might, Be to our God forever and ever. Amen.” (Revelation 7:12)

Remember, you are deeply loved.