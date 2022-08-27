D. JAKE ROBERTS: The most beautiful I ever saw

I call them the sentinels. I never planted them. They just spiraled up along our back fence all by themselves. However, they didn’t show themselves last summer at all. I don’t know why. But this past week there they were again. I don’t know why. Precious and I were surprised to see them again and were we ever delighted. They might be the most beautiful flowers that I’ve ever seen.

I was hiking a desolate mountain trail and there it was right before my eyes. Flitting and fluttering about was a small bird. It had to be a bluebird. But, it was beyond blue. It may have been the most beautiful bird I ever saw. It surpassed the parrots and swans and finches and waxwings and cardinals and jays and pheasants and peacocks and orioles I’d ever seen. Yet, each was truly and uniquely beautiful as well. But, this beyond-blue meadow fledgling fowl won the title of the most beautiful that I ever saw.

The most beautiful deer I ever saw was a newborn whitetail perfectly white-spotted and sunlit to a brilliantly orange coat of fur.

I don’t think I can possibly narrow down who is the most beautiful woman I ever saw. Vying for that title would have to include my mom, my wife, my daughter or granddaughters … each one so beautiful. Collectively, they rank among the most beautiful females I ever saw. Gazing on extreme beauty is a chilling thrill.

I now know and have come to grips with the relativity of these declarations. Apparently, the cliché rings true, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Each of us has our own criteria for the most beautiful of anything that we ever saw. Which sunrise or sunset was it?

Mountain-fed natural brook trout are the most beautiful trout that I have ever seen. I still imagine the sight of a dangling 15” brook trout splashing wildly on the end of my 5-year-old son’s rod. I may see a more beautiful fish some day … maybe.

The birth of little critter litters is beautiful and awe-inspiring. This miracle of male/female, conception, cells multiplying until they become ankles, soles, and toes … knuckles, nails, four fingers and a thumb times two … one is a left hand, the other a right. The tiny fetus is preparing for the miracle of birth and development of speech, intelligence, the capacity to love and be loved. And then there’s eyeballs, organs, food processing, elimination systems and reproductive capacity. Totally dependent at birth the new little rug-rat begins to sit, crawl, take first steps. Marvelous is comprehension, obedience, disciplines, social development and interaction… athletic prowess, musical appreciation and skill development.

Somewhere in all this our wonder and awe deserve a great big WOW! Then we learn about and consider the creator himself. We discover He has not only created us but offers us the gift of eternal life at great personal cost … the death, burial and resurrection of His son, the Lord Jesus Christ. He loves us. ee became sinners, and He became sin for us.

“…We implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God. For He made Him (Jesus) who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” (2 Corinthians 5: 20, 21)

What a gift! That is likely the most beautiful truth I’ve ever seen or known. Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so. What an honor to be Precious’ husband … and the father of her four children. We sang that amazing and simple little chorus every night as we tucked our children in, smooched them and trusted them to our creator. Beautiful!

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Lord Jesus!