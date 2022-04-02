D. JAKE ROBERTS: The Not-so-grim reaper

Reaping has such a powerful impact on our daily lives.

The farmers are soon to ply their skills and tractors on the annual courtship with their soil. Stubborn soils are churned by even more stubborn machinery. Hungry soil is fed with the highest level nutrition the farmer can muster. (Granted, some of it reeks to high heaven, but the trade-off makes it worth the temporary nuisance).

And the competition for these nutrients and precious moisture is keen. New variants join the old to attempt to squeeze the very life from the precious seed, from seedlings growing to become “knee high by the Fourth (of July).” There’s not a farmer worth their salt that doesn’t have to submit to that which is totally out of their control.

There lurks a grim intruder seeking to hail out, flood out, drought out and eat out the tender, fledgling crops. Sometimes they wing in by swarms to chew it out. Some quadrupeds mosey on in with herded buddies to eat it out. Harvest awaits. Anticipate the yield. Blight lingers near by. Some weedicides, bugicides and herbicides are readied to do battle for the precious sown seeds.

I marvel at such great tall specimens coming from such small beginnings. I squinted at the first tiny beet seed I ever saw. Hybrid seed has been developed for its particular climate, geography, annual rainfall and soil types. Choices, choices, choices.

There’s but a short growing season to provide the yield. The winter respite is now over and perspiration season is in full swing. Reaping season is nearer than we think. We’re reminded of the old adage, “time waits for no man.” Here it comes, ready or not.

The Bible reminds its reaper-readers of His truth. Like, “we reap what we sow” and in the end, reaping is but a grand metaphor for how we live our life. Hosea 10:12 says “Sow for yourselves righteousness; Reap in mercy; Break up your fallow ground, For it is time to seek the Lord, Till He comes and rains righteousness on you.”

Another principle says, “But this I say: He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work. (2 Corinthians 9:6-8)

And the powerful Parable of the sower: Jesus teaches His followers that the farmer sows the Word of God that lands on 4 soils (hearts of mankind).

1) Hard pack … easy pickin’ … the devil snatches it bird-like.

2) Rootless stony soil. Tough times and tough people yield a withered, rootless plant.

3) The cares of the world and deceitfulness of riches choke out the Word.

4) Ahh … fertile, hungry, eager soil that’s receptive! Noteworthy: this soil leaves a multiplied yield at reaping time.

Birds can’t get to the Word, plenty of depth welcomes the sunshine, and weeds have been robbed of their robbery. The seed is mature. Therefore, Jesus taught that “The harvest truly is great, but the laborers are few; therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest. Go your way; behold, I send you out as lambs among wolves. (Luke 10:2)”

Finally, Paul spoke, “I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the increase. So then neither he who plants is anything, nor he who waters, but God who gives the increase (1 Corinthians 3:6,7)”

Remember: Kernels of corn don’t grow cucumbers.

Prayer Nugget: Thank You, Father, for farmers, seed, fields and reapers … not so grim after all. In Jesus’ name. Amen. (Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV) Please remember … You are deeply loved