We are surrounded by a vast collection of paraphernalia.

Its definition is, “miscellaneous articles, especially the equipment needed for a particular activity.” Commonly, my culture just calls it “stuff” or “tools of the trade." In reference to all the paraphernalia (I have gotten to where I can at least spell it now) that bowhunters surround themselves with, a friend recently penned “Ode to Stuff." This included a bow, sights, trigger release, arrows, range finder, a case to carry, transport and protect the bow, broadheads, wax, lighted nocks, camo suits, waterproof camo-boots, backpack, favorite hat, practice targets, mosquito repellent, New Testament, scent-killer spray, various attractant scents and sound-enhancing ear-gear. After all, you need to fool a whitetail’s eyes, ears and especially its nose.

Ah, stuff. Home improvers need blueprints, a hammer, drill, saws, level, stud-finders, sandpaper, paint and brushes. Paraphernalia galore is unique for fly-fishing, plumbing, electrical work, auto mechanics, golfing, racing, gas stations, athletics, hospitals, restaurants, car washes, schools, jails, snow removal, lawn care, trash disposal, fences, surgery, vision, aids for hearing, etc.

Do you notice the paraphernalia available for doctors and dentists? Their skill sets often require and call for some highly technical and sophisticated razor-edged instruments. I even recently ran across this phrase related to government, “…the rituals and paraphernalia of government."

One of the more common and familiar uses today of the word paraphernalia relates to illegal drug use, monitoring and confiscation. Drug paraphernalia is the object of property searches and police pullovers. Many employers require drug-testing.

A common comment I’m hearing from employers is how difficult it is to hire someone who can pass a drug test. “I smell it on you” is some of the observation that is made. Hair follicles easily absorb odors. Smokers, drinkers, persons needing baths all give evidence of distinct and telling odors. Forty-six verses in the Bible use the word “aroma” and frequently alongside is the adjective “sweet” …”sweet aroma." The Old Testament context typically is in reference to altars, fire and offerings to the Lord. In one New Testament verse (there are only four occurrences in three verses), “aroma” refers to a person who is both the aroma of death to one person and the aroma of life to another (2 Corinthians 2:16).

Jesus Himself is spoken of in this way, “Therefore be imitators of God as dear children. And walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling aroma” (Ephesians 5:1,2).

Believers in the Lord Jesus Christ are known for their particular paraphernalia. Their Bibles, their seats in solitary places provide a welcomed solitude amid the rigors of daily life. Gathering places for fellow believers is even paraphernalia of sorts — perhaps it’s our favorite pew or chair at church, specific musical instruments, smaller gathering rooms, well-equipped kitchens, play areas, and nurseries and flowers can consistently be seen as the stuff at gatherings we surround ourselves with.

The nine fruit of the Holy Spirit feed an appreciation for gatherings and relationships (love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and self-control). The preponderance of paraphernalia impacts all our lives.

Paraphernalia is at the core of homes of hoarders. If you have ever had the experience of clearing out the estate of a loved one, once the sentimental favorites have been distributed between the heirs, there are dumpsters (sometimes 30 yarders, or more) brought in to receive and remove the once valued stuff of a lifetime.

PRAYER NUGGET: As we ponder the preponderance of paraphernalia as an object of the necessity for prayer, we offer our deepest gratitude to the Lord Jesus for teaching us to pray, inviting us to pray and to never stop praying…we yield our “Yes” to His “sweet aroma,” and offer our greatest thanks to God for equipping us for the rigors of life and ministry. In Jesus’ name. Amen.