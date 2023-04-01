I hear this question very often. Actually, it sounds more often than not to be a statement of despair, and less of a genuine question searching for an answer.

It’s astounding to listen to the chatter of animals and birds. I confess to talking at times to some of them. I’ll even ask them some questions on occasion. My youth was spent in a home with a hanging wire cage above the kitchen sink. It was home to a green and deep yellow budgerigar (budgie or parakeet). We would frequently address Charlie with our high-pitched voices. “Pretty bird” or “Hello, Charlie."

I’m not sure why our voice goes higher. I also see that as a common practice when addressing newborn babies. I was intrigued with Michel Jordan’s observation that when people would speak with him once they realized who he was, he wondered why they began talking more rapidly and with higher–pitched voices. Why does that occur? That’s not really a simple question to answer.

And our deluxe chicken coop was home to about 25 hens and one very touchy rooster. I heard much crowing and cackley chicken chatter. I could never discern what they were saying or asking, though I had words for the rooster as he would daily fly at my legs with spurs leading the way. Sheesh.

I chatted this week with a fun brother and sister combo on the flight back from Phoenix to Denver. They were visiting their grandparents, and my Precious and I were visiting three grandkids (what a joy). The young lad seated next to me was soon to be a teenager and sister to be 15. The boy initiated the conversation. I was impressed. Our animated conversation was laced with many questions during the next hour and a half. We soon knew some of each other’s stories, interests, names of our pet dogs, favorite food, music and movie. It was a delightful exchange for me and they seemed genuinely interested as well.

Their dad’s dog (family dog really) died recently. Potential names for a new dog coming to the household would be theirs to choose. She was going with “Stan” and he with “Muddy." I was giggling, and so were they.

Back in the day talking to my pet beagle was pretty educational. I was taking a Theories in Learning graduate class and applied everything I could to teaching the dog its repertoire of tricks and obedience. It was amazing, though the questions I asked Muffy received little or no response.

In the treestand, I had questions for the fowl and mammals that I was observing, but I cautiously never voiced them aloud … I didn’t want to spook them. Once a large, horned owl approached with talons flared to grip my woolen cap. I shouted quickly to avoid the clutch of its eager surgical claws. Conversations that are accompanied with a shrug or sigh followed by the big question, which frequently is more in the form of a statement, from a position of truly not knowing and seasoned with despair.

No one knows or likely could know the answer to Michael Jordan’s question. But this one frequently asked question (or statement) is this: “Who knows?” And that’s the easiest question there is to answer. Answer: “My Father knows.” One of God’s astonishing attributes is a label called “omniscient” meaning, “God is all-knowing." He knows our thoughts, questions and intentions.

Whenever Jesus asks a question in the Bible, hang on. Tremendous doctrine follows as He demonstrates the answers to His questions. There’s this teaching expression saying , “Questions produce understanding." And, after all, who really knows?

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for knowing ends from beginnings. We are grateful You are bound neither by time nor space. Thanks for being a Father to the fatherless. Thank you for promising to never leave us nor forsake us. (Hebrews 13:5) We love You, too! In Jesus’ name. Amen.