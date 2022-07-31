D. JAKE ROBERTS: The Ring

What a widely used and versatile word … the ring.

It’s a noun, or a verb, or an adjective for a circular design. Noun examples: Wedding ring, engagement ring, sale ring, ring around the sun or moon (halos), ring-neck pheasant, ring of fire, Lord of the Rings, ring size, ring tones, Ring —the name of a popular home security camera, key ring, towel ring, napkin ring, circus rings, boxing ring (not a circle at all), a gang, throw your hat into the ring, rings used for gymnastic events requiring great strength balance and agility, brass rings, O ring, gas ring, make a ring, design a ring, a drug ring, a smoke ring, a nose ring, signet ring, rodeo ring.

Verb examples: ring a bell, ring someone (make a phone call to them), encircle, cheers ring out, (declension forms of ring, rang, rung, ringing), praise rang in his ears, a person’s ears sometimes ring (both literally and metaphorically), certain stimuli can cause something to ring a bell (now I remember). Getting your bell rung is a term for being knocked out.

Turkeys and chickens often ring around and attack a fellow wounded bird, ring out the old … and just before becoming our dinner, their fate is getting their necks “wrung”. Tall trees ring the meadow.

Adjective examples: Ring-worm, ring-leader, ring fingers (Left ring finger is the traditional symbol of romantic intent thinking that that finger’s vein goes directly to the heart. Pinky ring. The various eight fingers and two thumbs on the right or left hand can symbolize cultural variations and distinctions as well as group identities and more.

Without a compass, it’s nearly impossible for any human to draw a perfect ring, or circle. We love watching raindrops fall into puddles, ponds, rivers, lakes and the ocean making dynamic expanding rippling rings on the water’s surface. Max Lucado makes an important point that the wedding ring doesn’t make you married and, similarly, losing the ring doesn’t annul the marriage in any way. It’s just a treasured and meaningful symbol for being married.

When Jesus gathered His ring of followers many life-long and life-impacting lessons were being passed on. Here are several big ifs. If … you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. (Matthew 6:14) Jesus went into the synagogue … there was a man who had a withered hand. Accusers pushed Jesus, “Is it lawful to heal on the Sabbath?” Then He said to them, “What man is there among you who has one sheep, and If … it falls into a pit on the Sabbath, will not lay hold of it and lift it out? Of how much more value then is a man than a sheep? Therefore it is lawful to do good on the Sabbath.”

Then He said to the man, “Stretch out your hand.” And he stretched it out, and it was restored as whole as the other. (Matthew 12:11-13)

Then Jesus said to His disciples, “If … anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross and follow Me”. (Matthew 16:24)

“If … you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you. (Matthew 17:20)

He also taught, “If … a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand. (Mark 3:24,25)

We are Jesus’ ring of learners, followers. If … we have His word and do it, He says that we love Him, He will love us, the Father will love us and the Godhead will come and make their abode IN us! (John 14:21

PRAYER NUGGET: Come Lord Jesus! Amen.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!