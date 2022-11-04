D. JAKE ROBERTS: The wait can be excruciating

Time waits for no man. Whoa! Wait just a minute, there! Hurry up and wait. How much longer will we have to wait?

Woodrow Wilson said, “All things come to him who waits — provided he knows what he is waiting for.” Just be patient.

Lemony Snicket said, “If we wait until we’re ready, we’ll be waiting for the rest of our lives.”

It is terrible to have nothing to wait for. It was Wendell Johnson who quipped, “While waiting for a Moses to lead us into the Promised Land, we have forgotten how to walk.” Why do we have to wait? (Precious and I raised three sons and a daughter while fielding that oft-repeated question.) Let’s play the “waiting game.”

I appreciate this observation from John Ortberg, “Biblically, waiting is not just something we have to do until we get what we want. Waiting is part of the process of becoming what God wants us to be.”

If you’re my age as a dad, then you were likely relegated to the “waiting room” and told that once your baby is born the doctor will come out and tell you all about it …That was excruciating, but that’s the way it was. Fortunately, when our two youngest were born there was no need for the waiting room. It was dad’s time to stand (and not faint) in the delivery room with his writhing bride. That experience is another of those defining reasons I call her “Precious.” Having once (twice actually) endured the “passing” of kidney stones, I was told this pain was akin to the mother’s pains during childbirth. I’m not so sure about that, for more reasons than one.

It was worth the wait we say when the outcome is valuable to us. Why my bride ever agreed to have a second child is astonishing. Our first was excruciating for her.

Time in the treestand waiting to see a whitetail buck has been a place and time for great personal introspection and reflection. Lots more time is spent pondering there than about anything else. Isaiah 1:18 changed my life: “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”

I no longer hesitate to prayerfully, and respectfully, ask God lots of questions. He handles them quite nicely. He addresses why a woman travails in giving birth. It is a Biblical metaphor for the earth’s state of being as we await the return of Jesus. We ponder this explanation from the Bible in Romans 8:22-25: “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now. And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the first fruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body. For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for? But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it.” Ah, there it is again …”wait for it.”

Craig Bruce nailed it when he said this, “You usually have to wait for that which is worth waiting for.” Predators “lie in wait” for their prey. God waits for us to pray. The Bible has 143 verses that use the word “wait.” Here is one of its most profound truths about waiting in Psalm 130:5: “I wait for the Lord, my soul doth wait, And in his word do I hope.” Psalm 37:7 declares “Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him”

PRAYER NUGGET: Please, Heavenly Father, teach and help us…to wait on, and for, You! In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!