D. Jake Roberts: Tidings of comfort and joy

Today’s treestand has no traditional Christmas wrappings. No chimney. No lights or wreaths or candles or hung stockings. It’s kinda same-o, same-o as you stand at the bottom glancing skyward. Your winter-gloved hands have tied your bow to a dangling draw string.

Your hands are free, your backpack is packed with all your necessities (as well as some un-necessaries) and is snug and shouldered, further assuring that your hands are free. You’re all set, ready for the ascent. Your body now weighs significantly more than what your scales read this morning before your scent-free shampoo-shower.

It’s time to reach for the safe and strong, cold steel-framed and well braced leaning-ladder. This sure beats the olden days when you hiked the staggered spikes to some sort of wrap-around platform to spend the next hours gingerly standing and hoping. Hoping the platform (just wide enough for your two big feet) stands firm. You make sure you have a rope around the tree and your chubby waist … just to be “safe.”

Advancement in this morning’s treestand invites a quiet and confident ascent. This brings an aging body much comfort and joy for the growing anticipation of the morning’s observations. Lift the left heavy booted leg to the first welded rung, then the right. A dozen or more rungs bring you to a modern and spacious platform.

It’s here you say thank you for the ratcheted safety straps holding the wide cushioned seat and quiet carpeted foot-platform snugly to the sturdy tree.

Do a slow, quiet spin; stoop over as you duck down to drop the safety bar over your head and shoulders. Now you can stretch, take a deep long cleansing breath, stand tall and utter your next “Thank you Lord Jesus” for everything you can think of.

Lean out and hand-over-hand lift your bow. Unhook the bow and hang it onto the pivoting bow-hanger that’s securely screwed into the tree. Un-snap your backpack and hang it on a curved hook within a comfortable reach. Set your binoculars in a ready position. Once again there’s glowing evidence that you’ll be experiencing another sunrise.

There’s very little wind and it’s coming from a perfect direction. You can fool a deer’s eyes and ears, but never their nose.

Relax now. It’s time to begin your searching in every direction. Your past experience reminds you that the deer will most likely come from a direction you’ll least expect, so don’t lock in to just one view.

The sunrise app on your phone let’s you know when it’s 30 minutes until actual sunrise…legal shooting hour has now arrived. Listen and watch attentively. Shhhh! Don’t bang against the steel frame!

Silently, your heart acknowledges your great comfort and abounding joy. This is a happy place. The welcomed solitude allows the draining of life’s stresses, sorrows and demands from your hectic schedule and provides some great praise and prayer time.

You’re in your treestand.

It was smart that you activated your hand warmers this crisp, chilly morning. Watch and wait for any slight movement. Soon the birds will announce the sunrise … magpies, blue jays, migrating flocks of black birds and robins, vees of geese and cranes, a hungry hawk and a retiring hooter owl.

An occasional bald eagle supremely passes by. I look forward to again being in the comfort and joy of my cozy, warm cottage…but for now, it’s alertly stand or sit. Just maybe some venison will stealthily enter this morning’s realm…or not. It’s time well spent.

During a lull it’s a joy to pull out your New Testament, Psalms and Proverbs and snack on the Word of God…and pray some more as texts and emails begin to buzz their way into your solitude. “Be still and know that I am God”. (Psalm 46:10)

PRAYER NUGGET: Psalm 19:14 “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O LORD, my strength and my Redeemer”. Amen.