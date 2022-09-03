D. JAKE ROBERTS: Tree farmers, loggers and treestands

In 1961, the culmination of 13 years of school found a preppie young man ready for life and the world.

He would soon head off to college. He had just signed up for his Selective Service draft card, as draft status was an annual concern. “1-A” meant you were draft eligible with a nearly-100% likelihood to be drafted. Two years of R.O.T.C. was required for college freshmen and sophomores. He was in love and believing he’d marry his wonderful high school sweetheart. He had been to three Ohio elementary schools, two junior high schools and then high school in northern rural Michigan. Each Nov. 15 was a school holiday — opening day of deer season.

The northern Michigan landscape was hilly, very sandy, rocky sporting lots of tall deciduous hardwoods and numerous tall evergreens (firs, pine, cedar, balsam and spruce). It was a high-rainfall environment with many lakes, streams, ponds and swamps (The Dead-stream Swamp was huge and eerie). It was an ideal bit of geography teeming with wildlife. The sparse population boasted a high school graduation class of 43 students that year.

Never having or known a dad his first 14 years, his life was about to experience a huge upheaval. This only-child’s mom married a widower with three sons and a daughter. Overnight, he had a stepdad and four step-siblings and would in a very short time be adopted and receive a new last name matching the entire household.

He belonged! His stepdad was a tremendous man and a hard-working model. He was a Christmas tree farmer … and a good one. He raised scotch pine, Frazier fir, blue and black spruce, and some wild super fragrant swamp-balsam. He was also a rural mailman. He was also a trapper (mink, muskrat, bobcat, marten, coon, a few feral cats, fox and a rare coyote.) It was a great life.

Mom and Dad were both devoted believers in the Lord Jesus and were faithful in training the family in the Bible and a morality that was typical for a terrific and productive community. Though we lived five miles from town next to hay and corn fields and a large marsh, we spent considerable time in the resort town of 1,200 people, including a Dairy Freeze.

The town bordered a large freshwater lake which served many swimmers, boaters and fishermen, including winter-time ice-fishing shanties or “dark houses.” Dad also became a skilled ice-fishing decoy carver touting the nickname “Carver Bill.” Many of the high school boys were loggers with big square jaws and biceps the size of most pro linemen. It was the home of the National Bear Hunt and the “Greatest 4th in the North.”

I ended up with a 1-S teacher deferment because the state needed teachers. Two of my new stepbrothers were 1-A, drafted and deployed to Vietnam (one in the Navy and the other the Air Force). It was tense and tight-knit times. When in college, I confess to dropping the high school sweetheart to later marry my Precious.

I never sat in a treestand until 35 years later. Planting, spraying, pruning and harvesting kept Dad and us boys sweaty for seven months out of the year. We learned a serious work ethic that paid our way through college. Christmas trees were loaded onto semis for transport to many southern states (usually in a foot of snow), and the loggers grew their biceps working at their family sawmills.

Knowledge and appreciation for the great outdoors and its creator shaped us for life. Treestands have yielded wonderful moments of joy and chatter these past years of my life. Oh, the mosquitoes were the largest and most vicious in the United States.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord Jesus for my family. I’m honored to be an adopted Roberts!