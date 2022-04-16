D. JAKE ROBERTS: Utterly impossible

Can’t happen. Never be done. Snowballs chance in Hades. Not under my watch. Not in this lifetime. That could never happen here. No way! Not a chance. When pigs fly. Can’t mix oil and water. Can’t even imagine that. Camels can’t go through the eye of a needle. Never in a million years. How is that even possible? One cannot, not communicate.

Is it possible to define the word “set”? “Set” is a polysemy (pronounced pah-LIss-uh-mee). A polysemy is a word with pregnant meaning (Isn’t it impossible for a word to be pregnant?). It’s the same word with multiple meanings. For example: bat, cast, fair, minute, refuse.

Last Sunday was Palm Sunday. Palms is another polysemy. Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a young donkey. The street was strewn with palm branches. And, in Isaiah 49:16 we read this about “palms”: See, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands…”

I was astonished to read that the word “set” has the most meanings of any English word. It has 430 senses listed in the Second Edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, published in 1989. This little word commands the longest entry in that dictionary at 60,000 words. That’s nearly impossible.

I have been so comforted in my lifetime by Jesus Who said to His disciples, “I say to you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God. When His disciples heard it, they were greatly astonished, saying, “Who then can be saved?”

But Jesus looked at them and said to them, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” “

Easter. I was saddened as a lad to learn there is no true cottontail named Peter (Honest, it’s true) delivering Easer eggs.

And there is no eternal value assigned by God, to bonnets or lilies (I love lilies…I have thought of many daughters named Lily which I think of as an acrostic appropriate for Easter reflections — L-Lord I L-love Y-You — L.I.L.Y.)

Here’s this weekend’s bottom line: Resurrection! This is a different regeneration than Starfish, for example, that can regenerate whole arms, salamanders can regenerate tails, and axolotl (what’s that?). According to Nationalgeographic.com, the axolotl (pronounced ACK-suh-LAH-tuhl) salamander has the rare trait of retaining its larval features throughout its adult life. This condition, called neoteny, means it keeps its tadpole-like dorsal fin, which runs almost the length of its body, and its feathery external gills, which protrude from the back of its wide head, can regenerate lost limbs.

Humans don’t regenerate arms or legs or eyeballs or knees or toes, etc. However, the Bible makes it clear that though spiritually we are born dead ( paradox), we can be regenerated to life eternal in the presence of the Lord (sounds impossible.)

Here’s the deal, as our president would say, If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. For the Scripture says, “Whoever believes on Him will not be put to shame.”

For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek, for the same Lord over all is rich to all who call upon Him. For “whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:9-13) I am fully persuaded that the “God of the impossible” has accomplished the utterly impossible ... He raised His only begotten son, Jesus, from the dead! What do you believe?

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for raising Jesus from the dead! Thank you for Easter 2022! In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!