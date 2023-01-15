D. Jake Roberts: Was wondering...where's my treestand?

It’s an hour before sun-up. It’s really chilly. I mean really chilly. There’s a heavy cover of clouds with no moonlight. Trudging to the treestand for a morning climb and sit, I become disoriented. This doesn’t make sense.

I’m not only aware that I can’t find the treestand, but also I’m equally at a loss as to where I’m standing and how to find my way. Wiser treestand searchers would have a high beam flashlight, of course. I did have my all important cell phone, but dialing 9-1-1 wasn’t a viable alternative. The dispatchers wouldn’t know where the treestand was, either. I learned if you work your way around the device you can eventually land on a thingie that looks like a flashlight and if you “click” on the thingie a light comes on, and oh how I need for the lights to come on. I did it.

Now I can see my boots OK, but that was about it. Now what? Well, wait for the sun to come up. That way I’ll be able to see my way around and find the treestand…I know it’s somewhere nearby. And, of course, I’m now the laughing stock of the deer herd flagging their tall white tails farewell. Sigh. It’s very disconcerting to stand there all deflated from the excitement that had now ebbed away.

Sadly, the anticipation is now gone for an early morning deer hunt … another sigh. I now see where I am and see where I went wrong. I finally found the treestand (it was there all along…it hadn’t been stolen after all) and I climbed for a much later start … another sigh of disgust at my mismanagement.

Like they say in Wisconsin, “Oh well.” The deer had sounded their snorty alarms and retreated for a comfortable vacation time away from the view from my treestand. I’m tired of sighing. It was a pretty substantial lesson learned, however. Nowadays, I’m a wiser morning treestand searcher with my flashlight at the ready. Aren’t there better shortcuts to some of these lessons? Further life lessons were being learned as well, especially during the times we function in our brain-fog moments (yes, I know there are other less becoming phrases for this moment).

I would pray things like, “Dear Lord, you know precisely where I last set my keys (worse yet is the lost wallet). Please lead me to them.” You ever pray that prayer? And when you find them, such a flood of relief makes you glad you prayed. A more serious search has come to mind. “For the son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.” (Luke 19:10) I remember well coming to grips on a number of times with the reality of how truly lost I was, and how much Jesus loves even me.

I know John 3:16 is tossed around in football end zones and Game Day broadcasts. I think that takes quite a brave and bold devotion, actually. “For God so loved the world (even you and me) that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” What a gift to us lost ones…to be found by Jesus. Psalm 107:1, 2 says, “O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good: For His mercy endureth forever. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so…” I hope to be found faithful saying so.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Father, for thinking of us, and for what you think of us. Thanks for loving us as you do. Thank you that while we were yet sinners, your son, in great love, died for us. In Jesus’ name. Amen The lyrics of “Amazing Grace” include, “I once was lost but now am found…was blind but now I see.” True that.

Please remember … You are deeply loved.